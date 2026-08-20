‘Where do we take him to?’ — Jide Kosoko reveals new challenge as over 500 offer help for Ogogo

‘Where do we take him to?’ — Jide Kosoko reveals new challenge as over 500 offer help for Ogogo

'Where do we take him?' — Jide Kosoko reveals new challenge as over 500 people claim they can treat Ogogo's cancer

Veteran actor Jide Kosoko has revealed a new challenge in the search for medical help for his colleague, Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, who is battling stage four cancer.

Jide Kosoko says more than 500 people have offered to help treat veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, aka Ogogo, for stage four cancer.

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Kosoko reveals the family’s challenge in choosing among hundreds of medical and spiritual treatment options while Ogogo remains in the hospital.

Nollywood colleagues and fans have rallied around Ogogo with prayers and support since his stage four cancer diagnosis became public.

Kosoko said the family and colleagues have received hundreds of offers from people who claim they have medical, spiritual or other forms of assistance that could help the veteran actor.

However, the sheer number of offers has made it difficult to determine who can provide the appropriate help, especially as Ogogo remains in hospital and is not in a condition that makes moving him from one location to another easy.

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In an Instagram update, Kosoko expressed appreciation to everyone who has shown concern for Ogogo and offered support since news of his illness became public.

“We sincerely appreciate everyone who has shown concern about the health of our dear colleague, Alhaji Taiwo Babatunde Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo.

We are deeply grateful to everyone who has volunteered to assist us spiritually, medically, and in every other way possible. We particularly appreciate those who have reached out to say they have spiritual assistance, treatment, or other means they believe could help him."

Kosoko said the family has received offers from more than 300 people, with the number rising above 500, all claiming they have something that could help Ogogo.

He said the family now faces the difficult task of deciding which offers to pursue while ensuring that Ogogo remains under proper care.

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Kosoko also appealed for understanding from those who have offered help, stressing that the family’s inability to take Ogogo to everyone who has reached out should not be interpreted as a rejection of their intentions.

“We have received hundreds of such offers, and we sincerely appreciate every single one of them. However, we humbly appeal to everyone not to stop praying for Ogogo. Please, continue to pray with us.

We also want to clarify something very important. Please, do not feel offended or disappointed if we are unable to bring Ogogo to you for spiritual assistance or treatment. It is extremely difficult to move him from the hospital to different locations at this stage of his treatment, especially considering the large number of people who have offered to help.

We have received offers from more than 300, and even over 500 people, each sincerely believing that they have something that could help him. The challenge is: Where do we take him to? And how do we move him from the hospital while he is receiving care?

He said the family remains grateful for the concern shown to Ogogo and urged people to continue supporting him through prayers and whatever legitimate assistance they can offer from their respective locations.

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“Please understand that our inability to bring him to anyone does not mean that we do not appreciate you, nor does it mean that we doubt your intentions or your desire to help. On the contrary, we are deeply touched by the overwhelming love and concern that people across the world have shown towards him.

Therefore, we encourage you to continue doing whatever you can from your respective locations and comfort zones. Keep praying. Keep supporting us. Keep believing with us. Whatever you believe can be done from your end, please continue to do so.”

The actor’s health crisis became public earlier this week after his daughters, Lima and Kira Taiwo, made emotional appeals for help. They said the family was looking for medical professionals or facilities that could offer further care for their father, who they disclosed has stage four cancer. The family also clarified that they were not asking for financial donations but for access to appropriate medical help.

The development has since prompted an outpouring of support from colleagues and well-wishers in the Yoruba film industry. Actors and other members of the entertainment community have shared prayers and appeals for assistance as the family searches for options for the veteran actor.