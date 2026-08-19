Nigerian content creator, Bus Aunty gets bus stop named after her in UK

Nigerian content creator, Bus Aunty gets bus stop named after her in UK

Nigerian content creator gets bus stop named after her in UK

Nigerian mental health nurse and content creator Bemi Orojuogun, popularly known as Bus Aunty, has received a special honour in the United Kingdom, with a bus stop named after her.

Nigerian content creator Bus Aunty gets a UK bus stop named after her by Transport for London.

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Bus Aunty celebrates a special honour after her viral London bus content earns recognition from TfL.

The mental health nurse recently met Davido during his London tour after naming him one of her dream collaborations.

Bus Aunty shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, expressing her excitement and appreciation to Transport for London (TfL), the body responsible for London’s public transport system.

“Bus Aunty has her own bus stop! My goodness, I am very lucky. Thank you so much TFL. TFL, I love you very much. I love everyone who works so hard on behalf of all Londoners; we love everyone that work so hard, and we love you,” she stated.

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She also shared behind the scenes footage of the memorable moment, including pictures with members of the TfL staff.

Bus Aunty became a popular content creator after she began documenting her fascination with London buses. Her videos often feature her standing at a strategic location as buses pass behind her, creating the impression that she is close to the vehicles.

Her unusual content initially sparked concerns among viewers who questioned her safety. She later clarified that the apparent closeness was a result of the camera angle and video illusion, noting that she maintains a safe distance from the buses while filming.

Her unique content has since earned her a growing following and attracted the attention of major brands.

The recognition from TfL comes after years of Bus Aunty turning her love for London buses into a distinctive online identity.

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