'MC Oluomo is the only married man I've dated' — Ehi Ogbebor says as she recounts failed marriages, abuse

Ehi Ogbebor says MC Oluomo is the only married man she has dated as she opens up to Chude Jideonwo about her relationships, failed marriages and alleged domestic and financial abuse.

Ehi Ogbebor said MC Oluomo is the only married man she has dated.

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She said people wrongly accuse her of snatching other women's husbands.

Ogbebor recounted two failed marriages and alleged severe domestic abuse during one of them.

She also spoke about alleged financial abuse and said she now prioritises her happiness and financial independence.

Nigerian interior designer and businesswoman, Ehi Ogbebor, has said National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) President Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo , is the only married man she has dated.

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Ogbebor made the disclosure during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, where she also opened up about her past relationships, failed marriages and her experiences with alleged domestic and financial abuse.

Speaking about her relationship with MC Oluomo, Ogbebor described him as one of her best friends and said she could openly acknowledge dating him while he was married.

"MC Oluomo is one of my best friends. Ayinde, as I call him. That's the only man I would sit down and say, yes, I did date him as a married man," she said.

Nigerian interior designer and businesswoman, Ehi Ogbebor

She, however, pointed out that MC Oluomo is Muslim and referenced the practice of polygamy among Muslims in explaining her decision to date him.

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"But he's Muslim. Even bus conductors have four wives as Muslims," she added.

Ogbebor's relationship with MC Oluomo became public around 2021 after the pair were repeatedly seen together at social events and shared moments of their relationship on social media. At the time, Ogbebor also publicly defended herself against claims that the NURTW chieftain financed her lifestyle and mansion.

Although the relationship later ended, the pair have remained on cordial terms. In 2022, Ogbebor publicly celebrated MC Oluomo on his birthday, describing him as a good man and friend, while in 2024 she visited him to congratulate him after his emergence as national president of the NURTW.

Ogbebor also addressed the perception that she has a history of dating married men or taking other women's husbands.

Nigerian interior designer and businesswoman, Ehi Ogbebor with National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) President Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo

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"People have a complex when it's Ehi. Contrary to what people think, I do not snatch people's husbands," she said.

She challenged women who believe she had taken their husbands to confront her directly.

"Like I said, I'm waiting for the wife to come and tell me how I snatched her husband," she added.

The discussion also touched on her past relationship with actress Caroline Ekanem, popularly known as Caroline Danjuma. When Chude brought up Danjuma, Ogbebor initially declined to discuss her.

"Let's skip her. Did I take her husband?" she said.

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The businesswoman said her relationship history includes two failed marriages, despite the financial success and beauty she had.

"I've had two failed marriages, with beauty, with money. I still had two failed marriages," she said.

She also reflected on her marriage, which she said began when she was only 18. According to Ogbebor, she entered the marriage without adequately knowing the person she was marrying.

"I married who I didn't know. I actually think the marriage was nonsense," she said. She then recounted what she described as an incident of severe domestic violence during the marriage.

"There was a day he beat me so bad. I passed out. I woke up, he was pouring olive oil in my mouth," she alleged.

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Ogbebor further alleged that her former husband once pushed her while she was pregnant, causing her to fall on her stomach.

"He pushed me and I fell on my tummy while pregnant. While I was still bleeding, [he] started asking the doctor for my son's placenta," she said.

Ogbebor's account was presented as her recollection of events during the marriage, and the allegations have not been independently established in the interview excerpts.

The interior designer also described what she characterised as financial abuse during the marriage. According to her, her husband would give her detailed lists of household expenses and instruct her on how money should be spent.

"He would give me a list and write it like ₦2,000 for tomatoes, ₦1,000 for Maggi," she said.

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Ogbebor said her experiences have shaped her approach to relationships and money, adding that she is no longer concerned about what people say about her personal life.

"Whatever they are doing now, I am not moved. Every other thing is background sound," she said.

She maintained that she is financially independent and can afford to prioritise her own happiness. "I make enough money. Anything that will make me happy, I go for it," she said.