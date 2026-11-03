How one million people brought Lagos to a standstill for one of its most historic farewells

How one million people brought Lagos to a standstill for one of its most historic farewells

How one million people brought Lagos to a standstill for one of its most historic farewells

When Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti died in August 1997, more than a million mourners took to the streets of Lagos to pay their final respects. From Tafawa Balewa Square to the Afrika Shrine, the funeral brought the entire city to a standstill.

The farewell attracted a memorable turnout of an estimated one million people, which reflected Fela's influence beyond music and his place in the hearts of ordinary Nigerians.

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Fela died on August 2, 1997, at the age of 58, after an illness linked to AIDS. His elder brother, Dr Olikoye Ransome-Kuti, announced his death at a press conference and clarified that heart failure was the immediate cause, with complications from AIDS.

The news shocked fans, fellow musicians and admirers across the country. However, the scale of the public grief became clearer when his family organised funeral ceremonies in Lagos.

On August 11, Fela's body lay in state at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), where approximately 150,000 people gathered to pay their last respects. His body rested in a glass coffin as fans filed past to honour the musician. His favourite music also formed part of the tribute, as bands performed his songs and celebrated his extraordinary career.

The ceremony later turned into a public procession. Fela's coffin left TBS for the Afrika Shrine in Ikeja, where his children and other family members planned a private ceremony before his burial.

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The procession attracted more than one million mourners, according to accounts from people close to the musician. Crowds lined the streets, sang his songs and followed the hearse as it passed through different parts of Lagos. The gathering was so immense that normal activities across the city came to a halt.

Fela's son, fellow Afrobeat musician Femi Kuti, later recalled the extraordinary scale of the funeral in an interview.

He described how the crowd brought traffic and work to a standstill, with millions of people, by his estimation, out to honour his father.

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"Traffic stopped. Work stopped. Everything stopped on that day. It was incredible. I've never seen so many people out to pay respect to such a great man of the people," Femi said.

After the procession reached the Afrika Shrine, Fela's family held a private ceremony at the venue. He was buried the following day, August 12, 1997, at his home in Kalakuta, Ikeja. His son Femi also played a saxophone tribute at his burial.

The procession became a powerful reflection of Fela's relationship with the Nigerian people. His music challenged corruption, military dictatorship and social injustice, while his fearless criticism of successive governments earned him admiration and hostility in equal measure.