JAMB has released the 2026 UTME results of underage candidates.

JAMB has released the 2026 UTME results of underage candidates.

JAMB releases underage UTME results: Next steps and alternatives if you missed the 320 mark

JAMB has released the 2026 UTME results of underage candidates. Here is what the result means, how the 320 cutoff works, and the alternatives available.

JAMB has released the 2026 UTME results of candidates below the normal admission age.

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A 320 score is just the first step; candidates must meet three other 80% assessment thresholds to prove exceptional ability.

Underage students who missed the cutoff can explore A-Level programmes (JUPEB/IJMB) to apply for Direct Entry into 200-level upon turning 16, subject to institutional requirements.

The wait is over for thousands of candidates who sat the 2026 UTME but were considered too young for admission.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of candidates who were below the minimum admission age when they took the examination. However, this does not automatically guarantee admission this year.

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JAMB's 2026 guidelines generally require candidates to be at least 16 years old by September 30. When the initial UTME results were released, underage candidates saw a "No Result Yet" message because their scores were being held back pending an evaluation process.

An admission seeker checking her JAMB result using a laptop in bed

While the normal minimum age remains strictly 16, the Board has a special provision for exceptionally gifted younger candidates to gain admission.

To qualify for this exceptional route and fully demonstrate the required "outstanding academic ability," an underage candidate must hit an 80 per cent mark across four different assessments.

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The first hurdle is scoring 80 per cent (equivalent to a 320 score) in the UTME. This is merely an invitation to the next stage, not an automatic ticket to university.

Candidates must then go on to satisfy the other requirements by scoring at least 80 per cent in their Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), the Post-UTME, and a special exceptional candidate assessment.

Qualified 'underage' candidates will be contacted by their chosen institutions for further screening.

Earlier this year, JAMB began notifying qualifying candidates that their details had been forwarded to their chosen institutions for further screening.

Underage candidates who meet the 320 threshold must ensure their O' Level results are uploaded to the JAMB portal and carefully follow any further instructions from their schools.

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READ MORE: How to upload your WAEC or NECO result on JAMB portal from home

For underage candidates who fell short of the 320 mark, applying to a private university is not a quick loophole, as JAMB’s admission age limits apply strictly across all Nigerian tertiary institutions.

However, these students have viable alternatives to keep their academic momentum going.

Prospective candidates checking 2026/2027 university admission updates and screening portal requirements together on campus.

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Enrolling in advanced diploma programmes like JUPEB and IJMB, or university-specific foundation courses, allows students to continue their education using their O’ Level results.

By the time they complete these one-year programmes and turn 16, they can apply for Direct Entry into 200-level.

It is important to note, however, that Direct Entry is a separate admission pathway with its own strict JAMB and institutional requirements; it is highly competitive and not an automatic outcome.

Alternatively, the waiting period can serve as a highly productive gap year to acquire in-demand tech skills or professional certifications.

Parents should be wary of anyone promising to "arrange" admission because a child is underage but has a high JAMB score, as the release of these results does not bypass JAMB's strict screening requirements.

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