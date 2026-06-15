Thierry Henry clarified that his “bad luck” comment was about mixing different national team kits, not Nigeria

Thierry Henry clarified that his “bad luck” comment was about mixing different national team kits, not Nigeria

‘Nigeria is not bad luck.’ — Thierry Henry makes U-turn on IShowSpeed W/Cup joke after backlash

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has apologised to Nigerians following backlash after a viral video from the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting that he has nothing but love and respect for Nigeria.

Thierry Henry clarified that his “bad luck” comment was about mixing different national team kits, not Nigeria.

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​The Arsenal legend apologised after some social media users interpreted his remarks as an insult to Nigeria.

​Henry reaffirmed his love and respect for Nigeria, saying, “Nigeria is never bad luck.”

​Trouble started after popular American streamer IShowSpeed met football icons Zlatan Ibrahimović and Thierry Henry during the tournament opener.

​In the video that has become a growing sensation, the moment captured showed the pair questioning Speed’s decision to wear a United States national team jersey with Nigerian national team shorts.

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IShowSpeed's all-in on the World Cup, having a go as a football commentator



Clearly, Zlatan Ibrahimović and Thierry Henry aren't worried about their jobs



Writer: Ianpic.twitter.com/VsL85wdZR3 https://t.co/3ygOdFP4BW — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 13, 2026

​Spotting the mixed outfit, Ibrahimović remarked: “You have an American shirt, you have Nigerian shorts.”

​Henry then told the streamer: “I love Nigeria, but today it is US for you.”

​When IShowSpeed asked what was wrong with combining Nigeria and America in one outfit, ​Henry explained that, from a sporting superstition perspective, mixing parts of different kits could be considered bad luck.

“It is great. Nigeria is great,” Henry said. “But that’s you bringing bad luck. You have to wear a full combo. There’s nothing wrong; I love Nigeria, but you have to wear US shorts and US shirt.”

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​However, some social media users interpreted Henry’s comments as implying that Nigeria itself was “bad luck,” prompting online criticism.

​One user said: “Everyone is insulting Nigeria because of bad governance”

​Another remarked, “If only the Super Eagles made it to the World Cup, all this one for no dey happen”

​In response, the former France international took to his official Instagram Story on Saturday to clarify his remarks and reaffirm his admiration for Nigeria and its people.

​“I need to clarify something because I don’t think people understand when you say stuff sometimes or when a joke is a joke,” Henry said in a video that has surfaced on social media.

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​“So IShowSpeed yesterday had the shorts of Nigeria and the top of the US, and so I just said to him it is bad luck to break the set. It could have been the shorts of France, Italy or Spain; I would have said the same thing.”

​He continued, “I was just having a little joke with him, saying that it will be bad luck; not Nigeria is bad luck, but to break the set is bad luck.”

​Reiterating his affection for Nigeria, Henry added: “And I even said I love, I love Naija, and by the way, I do. I have mad respect for Nigeria and the people there, a lot of Arsenal fans out there.”

​“Nigeria is never bad luck. I was just saying breaking the set is bad luck with any other shorts,” Henry concluded.