Kingibe accuses Wike of taking FCT loans without Senate approval as Abuja debt hits ₦389bn

Senator Ireti Kingibe has accused FCT Minister Nyesom Wike of taking loans without National Assembly approval as FCT debt rises to ₦389.88 billion. Wike’s camp denies the claim.

Senator Ireti Kingibe alleged that Nyesom Wike obtained FCT loans without Senate approval.

FCT’s domestic debt reportedly increased from ₦88.51 billion in September 2023 to ₦389.88 billion by March 2026.

Wike’s aide, Lere Olayinka, denied the allegation and said all FCT projects were properly approved.

The disagreement comes amid growing scrutiny over the cost and financing of infrastructure projects in Abuja.

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The fight between FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Senator Ireti Kingibe has taken another turn, this time over loans taken by the Federal Capital Territory.

Kingibe, who represents the FCT in the Senate, accused Wike of taking loans without getting approval from the National Assembly, a claim the minister’s camp has rejected.

The senator made the allegation during an interview on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm, saying she discovered the borrowings while reviewing figures from the Debt Management Office (DMO).

“I have never seen Wike come to the National Assembly and before the Senate to ask for approval of anything,” Kingibe said.

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According to DMO data, the FCT’s domestic debt rose significantly during Wike’s time as minister. The debt reportedly moved from ₦88.51 billion in September 2023, shortly after he assumed office, to ₦389.88 billion by March 31, 2026.

That means Abuja’s debt increased by about ₦301.37 billion in roughly two and a half years, pushing the FCT from one of the least indebted sub-national governments to one of the highest debtors in Nigeria.

The Federal Capital Territory recorded a major rise in domestic debt as the government continued to fund infrastructure projects across Abuja.

The figures showed that the FCT debt stood at ₦94.01 billion in March 2024 before dropping to ₦53.43 billion in September 2024. It later climbed to ₦78.93 billion in September 2025, ₦188.86 billion in December 2025 and then jumped to ₦389.88 billion in March 2026.

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Kingibe said FCT budgets are normally presented to the Senate through the relevant committee before approval and challenged anyone disputing her claim to show evidence that Wike appeared before lawmakers to request approval for the loans.

“If anybody contradicts me, they should bring the Votes and Proceedings of the day that Wike came to the National Assembly to ask for approval for anything,” she said.

She also argued that Wike’s authority could not be above that of President Bola Tinubu, who she said usually sends requests for loans and appointments to the National Assembly.

The senator’s comments come amid the DMO’s borrowing guidelines, which state that an FCT loan request from a bank or financial institution should include a resolution from the National Assembly, alongside approvals from relevant authorities.

Wike’s camp fires back

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Minister Nyesom Wike's camp dismissed the borrowing allegations and stated that all activities received proper executive and legislative approvals.

Wike’s camp fires back

Wike’s camp has dismissed Kingibe’s allegation, saying the minister has not carried out any activity without the approval of the appropriate authorities.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, the minister asked journalists to verify the claim with the relevant National Assembly committees.

“She’s not a member of Senate Committee on FCT. There’s nothing the FCT has done that is not approved by those who should approve,” Olayinka told The ICIR.

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He also questioned the basis of Kingibe’s claim, arguing that FCT borrowing is not a direct transaction between the minister and lawmakers.

“Even if the FCT is borrowing, the minister does not communicate with the National Assembly. It is the president,” he said.

When reminded about the DMO guideline requiring National Assembly resolution for FCT loans, Olayinka maintained that Wike had not taken any action without proper approval.

“There’s nothing the FCT has done that is not approved by those who should approve,” he repeated.

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On why Abuja’s debt has increased sharply, Olayinka linked it to the level of infrastructure development under Wike’s administration.

He said the FCT previously had lower debt because there were fewer major projects requiring financing but that increased activities and projects had created the need for more funding.

“If nothing was happening in terms of activity, on what basis would the FCT borrow money? Now, the bank knows that FCT collects its own revenues,” he said.