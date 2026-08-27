Nollywood actor opens up on prostate cancer battle days after Ogogo's death: "Cancer is now on the rise"

Veteran Yoruba actor Baba Johunomi has revealed he is battling prostate cancer after initially ignoring changes in his urine.

Veteran actor Baba Johunomi says he is battling prostate cancer.

He said he initially ignored changes in his urine before his condition worsened.

The actor shared his experience publicly to encourage greater awareness about cancer.

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Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor Musiliu Dasofunjo, popularly known as Baba Johunomi, has revealed that he is battling prostate cancer, opening up about his diagnosis just days after the industry mourned the death of fellow veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, who also passed away following a cancer battle.

Speaking in a video shared by actor Kunle Afod on Facebook, Dasofunjo urged the public to pay closer attention to early warning signs, saying his own condition may not have progressed as far as it has if he had recognised the symptoms sooner. "It might not have gotten to this stage if I was aware of the symptoms earlier," he said.

The veteran actor explained that his first warning sign came in the form of a change in his urine stream. "I first noticed a change in my urine. I was having a splitting urine stream, my urine sprays into different directions instead of single flow. But I didn't take it serious," he said.

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According to Dasofunjo, the symptoms progressed from there, eventually making it difficult for him to urinate at all before he sought medical attention. "After some time, I started having trouble urinating before I was advised to visit the hospital. I have done many tests and scans. I was referred to UCH in Ibadan, where the specialist said they needed to cut part of my flesh to do another cancer test," he said.

The actor expressed visible apprehension about undergoing that recommended procedure, saying he is currently unable to bring himself to consent to it. Despite his fear, he said he chose to share his story publicly in the hope that it might help others catch similar warning signs earlier than he did. "I'm sharing this for people to learn and be informed because cancer is now on the rise," he said.

Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor Musiliu Dasofunjo

Dasofunjo's disclosure comes at a particularly sombre moment for Nollywood, following the recent death of Ogogo, who died after a brief but aggressive battle with stage-four cancer.

Ogogo's death and the public appeals his daughters made in his final weeks seeking help with his treatment drew widespread attention across the industry and among fans, reigniting conversations about cancer awareness and access to care for ageing Nollywood veterans.

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As of publication, Dasofunjo has not disclosed further details about his treatment plan or given an update on whether he has decided to proceed with the recommended biopsy procedure.