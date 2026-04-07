‘A whole civilisation will die tonight’: Trump issues chilling warning as Iran deadline looms

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a dramatic warning to Iran, saying “a whole civilisation will die tonight” if a ceasefire deal is not reached. With tensions rising over the Strait of Hormuz, experts warn the situation could escalate into a major global crisis.

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued one of his strongest warnings yet against Iran, saying “a whole civilisation will die tonight” as a deadline approaches for the country to agree to a ceasefire and reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz .

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In a post shared on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump suggested that major military action could be imminent if Iran fails to comply. The warning comes less than 12 hours before the deadline he set for Tehran .

“A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Trump wrote, adding that while he does not want that outcome, it is increasingly likely.

A screenshot of Trump's chilling statement on Truth Social

The latest statement marks a sharp escalation in rhetoric amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran. The conflict has largely centred around Iran’s disruption of shipping activities in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global trade route through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil and gas supply passes.

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Trump has repeatedly demanded that Iran reopen the waterway . After extending the deadline several times, he fixed 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday as the final opportunity for compliance.

In recent days, the president has threatened direct attacks on Iranian infrastructure , including power plants and bridges. Speaking at a news conference on Monday, he said the U.S. has a plan that could leave “every bridge in Iran decimated” and power facilities “burning, exploding and never to be used again".

His comments also referenced the reported deaths of top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, though the broader impact on Iran’s government remains unclear.

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The situation reflects a deepening crisis in a long-standing geopolitical conflict between the U.S. and Iran. Tensions have historically revolved around nuclear ambitions, regional influence, and control of strategic oil routes, but recent developments have pushed both sides closer to confrontation.

Late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

Trump’s comments have drawn criticism from netizens. Former U.S. lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was once a close ally of Donald Trump, has criticised his remarks about Iran, urging that he be removed from office under the 25th Amendment.

Marjorie Taylor Greene

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In a post on X, the Georgia Republican wrote, “25TH AMENDMENT!!! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilisation. This is evil and madness.”

25TH AMENDMENT!!!

Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization.

This is evil and madness. pic.twitter.com/2mdogDRZN4 — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 7, 2026

The 25th Amendment outlines the line of presidential succession and provides a mechanism for removing a sitting president. It allows the vice president, alongside members of the Cabinet and, in some cases, Congress, to declare a president unfit if they are unable to carry out the duties of the office.