Iran is reportedly running low on missiles after using most of its ammunition to bombard regional targets

Iran’s missile stockpile drops to about 1,000 as strikes on Israel and Gulf nations continue, raising concerns over regional security and escalating Middle East tensions.

Iran is down to its last 1,000 missiles after using most of its ammunition to bombard the region.Iran is believed to be down to roughly its last 1,000 missiles as it keeps targeting Israel and the Gulf Arab nations.

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According to the Israeli think tank, the Alma Research Centre, the Islamic Republic initially had a stockpile of about 2,500 projectiles at the start of the conflict.

Iran 'is down to its last 1,000 missiles after using most of its ammunitions to bombard the region' https://t.co/CFY6QgJpV6 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) March 24, 2026

However, a recent report from the same center indicates that this number has now dropped to around 1,000 missiles.

At the beginning of the fighting, Iran was launching dozens of missiles each day, but the rate at which Tehran is firing them has dropped considerably.

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The country is now hitting Israel with roughly 10 missiles daily, which suggests that Iran's capacity for retaliatory strikes has lessened as the Middle East conflict nears its one-month mark.

But Iran has demonstrated resilience in the past. Experts at the Alma Research Centre noted that after a 12-day war last year, Tehran was left with about 1,500 missiles. Nevertheless, within eight months, it managed to produce another 1,000.

Lieutenant Colonel Sarit Zehavi, an IDF reservist and head of the centre, said she was 'surprised' by how successfully Iran rebuilt its forces after the war last June.

'If the people of Iran do not finish the job, then the Islamic Republic will stay in power, and they will do whatever they can to rebuild those capabilities,' she said.

Iran's use of ballistic missiles seems to have shaken Israel's confidence that its air defenses are foolproof.

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This feeling comes after dozens of people were hurt in Israel over the weekend when Iran attacked the cities of Dimona and Arad. Israel was apparently unable to stop Tehran's missiles in this instance.

READ ALSO: Iran Flaunts Missile Collection In Underground Facility Has Conflict with US Escalates

These strikes happened quite close to Israel's main nuclear facility.

It's believed to be the first time Iranian missiles have managed to get through Israel's air defenses in the area around that nuclear site.

Rescue teams reported that a direct hit in Arad caused significant damage to at least ten apartment buildings, with three of them suffering severe damage and being at risk of collapsing.

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Israel is generally thought to be the only country in the Middle East with nuclear weapons, although its leaders have never officially confirmed or denied having them.

Meanwhile, while Iran continued its missile barrages aimed at Israel and Gulf Arab states, one missile hit Tel Aviv.

In Tel Aviv, a missile carrying a 100-kilogram warhead managed to evade Israeli defenses and struck a street in the city center. It shattered the windows of a nearby apartment building and created a large plume of smoke.

Over in Kuwait, fragments from air defense systems hit power lines, leading to partial power outages that lasted for several hours.

Missile alert sirens went off in Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia's Defense Ministry announced it had shot down 19 Iranian drones that were targeting its oil-rich Eastern Province.

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"The latest round of strikes happened even though President Donald Trump was insisting that the US was actually in talks with Iran to try and end the war.

Trump also pushed back a deadline he'd set for Iran, saying they had to allow shipping through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz or face airstrikes targeting their power stations. That brief delay actually caused oil prices to drop a little and helped stock markets rise.

This pushback gave a bit of breathing room after the US and Iran had been trading threats over the weekend. Those threats included potential strikes that could have knocked out electricity for millions in Iran and around the Gulf, as well as disabled desalination plants that provide drinking water to many desert countries. All this talk raised scary fears about a potential catastrophe if any nuclear facilities were hit.

However, there's still disagreement about these talks Trump mentioned. Iran has denied outright that any such talks are actually taking place."

'No negotiations have been held with the US,' Iranian parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf posted on X, adding that 'fake news is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets.'

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said Israel will continue to strike Iran and Lebanon even as the U.S. considers a ceasefire.