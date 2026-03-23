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Iran Flaunts Missile Collection In Underground Facility Has Conflict with US Escalates
Tensions between Iran and the United States have taken a sharper turn after Iran’s state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), released a video showcasing rows of missiles stored deep within an underground military facility. The footage, aired by IRIB News, displayed what appeared to be a vast and highly organised arsenal, with the broadcaster describing it as “just the tip of the iceberg.”
A video released by Iran's official IRIB News outlet shows rows of missiles stored in an underground facility.— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 23, 2026
The broadcaster describes the arsenal as 'the tip of the iceberg'. pic.twitter.com/8nxc52sWwu
The video comes at a time of heightened hostilities between Tehran and Washington, following a series of aggressive exchanges involving both military threats and strategic infrastructure strikes. The video comes at a time of heightened hostilities between Tehran and Washington, following a series of aggressive exchanges involving both military threats and strategic infrastructure strikes. The development underscores rising tensions between the two countries, with both sides signalling military readiness as fears of a wider regional conflict grow.
The escalation follows a controversial ultimatum reportedly issued by U.S. President Donald Trump, who gave Iran 48 hours to reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil shipping route. The move came after disruptions in the strait raised concerns over energy supply chains and global oil prices.
In a further show of force, Trump is said to have authorised strikes targeting Iranian power infrastructure, intensifying an already volatile situation. While details of the extent of the damage remain unclear, the action has drawn sharp criticism from Iranian officials, who view it as a direct provocation.
BREAKING: Iran responds to President Trump's threat to "obliterate" Iranian power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened "within 48 hours."— The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) March 22, 2026
Iran's response:
1. Iran will "completely close" the Strait of Hormuz
2. Iran will hit “vital” infrastructure in the Middle East…
Iran, in response, has issued stern warnings, vowing retaliation if hostilities continue. Officials have indicated that potential countermeasures could include strikes on power infrastructure and IT facilities across the Middle East, including targets in Israel. The threats have raised alarm among regional governments and international observers, who fear the conflict could spill beyond bilateral tensions and destabilise the broader region.
The release of the underground missile footage serves multiple purposes; boosting domestic morale, signalling strength to adversaries, and reinforcing Iran’s position in any potential negotiations.
RELATED: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Other Arab Nations Call on Iran to Immediately Halt Attacks in the Region
As both sides continue to exchange threats and strategic signals, the international community is calling for restraint. However, with neither side appearing willing to back down, the risk of further escalation remains high, with global economic and security implications hanging in the balance.