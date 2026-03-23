Advertisement

Iran Flaunts Missile Collection In Underground Facility Has Conflict with US Escalates

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 11:34 - 23 March 2026
Iran unveils underground missile stockpile in IRIB video as tensions with the US rise following Trump’s ultimatum and infrastructure strikes.
Advertisement

Tensions between Iran and the United States have taken a sharper turn after Iran’s state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), released a video showcasing rows of missiles stored deep within an underground military facility. The footage, aired by IRIB News, displayed what appeared to be a vast and highly organised arsenal, with the broadcaster describing it as “just the tip of the iceberg.”

Advertisement

The video comes at a time of heightened hostilities between Tehran and Washington, following a series of aggressive exchanges involving both military threats and strategic infrastructure strikes. The video comes at a time of heightened hostilities between Tehran and Washington, following a series of aggressive exchanges involving both military threats and strategic infrastructure strikes. The development underscores rising tensions between the two countries, with both sides signalling military readiness as fears of a wider regional conflict grow.

The escalation follows a controversial ultimatum reportedly issued by U.S. President Donald Trump, who gave Iran 48 hours to reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil shipping route. The move came after disruptions in the strait raised concerns over energy supply chains and global oil prices.

In a further show of force, Trump is said to have authorised strikes targeting Iranian power infrastructure, intensifying an already volatile situation. While details of the extent of the damage remain unclear, the action has drawn sharp criticism from Iranian officials, who view it as a direct provocation.

Advertisement

Iran, in response, has issued stern warnings, vowing retaliation if hostilities continue. Officials have indicated that potential countermeasures could include strikes on power infrastructure and IT facilities across the Middle East, including targets in Israel. The threats have raised alarm among regional governments and international observers, who fear the conflict could spill beyond bilateral tensions and destabilise the broader region.

The release of the underground missile footage serves multiple purposes; boosting domestic morale, signalling strength to adversaries, and reinforcing Iran’s position in any potential negotiations.

RELATED: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Other Arab Nations Call on Iran to Immediately Halt Attacks in the Region

As both sides continue to exchange threats and strategic signals, the international community is calling for restraint. However, with neither side appearing willing to back down, the risk of further escalation remains high, with global economic and security implications hanging in the balance.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Makinde offers Oyo workers N10,000 salary top-up over fuel price hike
News
23.03.2026
Makinde offers Oyo workers N10,000 salary top-up over fuel price hike
Pepsodent deepens awareness on Oral care, takes campaign to 51 Schools
Lifestyle
23.03.2026
Pepsodent deepens awareness on Oral care, takes campaign to 51 Schools
Not Your Typical Women’s Day: A Fresh Take on Women’s Wellness in Lagos
Lifestyle
23.03.2026
Not Your Typical Women’s Day: A Fresh Take on Women’s Wellness in Lagos
Tony Elumelu Marks Birthday with Renewed Commitment to Empower 3,200 African Entrepreneurs Across 54 Countries
News
23.03.2026
Tony Elumelu Marks Birthday with Renewed Commitment to Empower 3,200 African Entrepreneurs Across 54 Countries
ICPC to arraign Nasir El-Rufa’i in federal and state high courts over multiple criminal charges
News
23.03.2026
ICPC to arraign Nasir El-Rufa’i in federal and state high courts over multiple criminal charges
Kunle Remi, Idia Aisien, Jidekene, Nollywood Filmmakers Celebrated at Don Julio 1942's Special Edition of The Don's Table
Lifestyle
23.03.2026
Kunle Remi, Idia Aisien, Jidekene, Nollywood Filmmakers Celebrated at Don Julio 1942's Special Edition of The Don's Table