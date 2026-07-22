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Odumodu Blvck, Waje, others congratulate Soso Soberekon on engagement

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 17:07 - 22 July 2026
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Odumodu Blvck, Waje, others congratulate Soso Soberekon on engagement
Entertainment executive and businessman Soso Soberekon has sparked excitement across the Nigerian entertainment industry after announcing his engagement to his partner.
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  • Soso Soberekon announced his engagement in a recent Instagram post.

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  • The entertainment executive shared a video of himself and his fiancée in matching traditional attire.

  • Celebrities including Odumodublvck, Iyabo Ojo and Omoni Oboli flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages.

The music executive shared the news in a post on Instagram with the simple caption, "I have beeen taken." He also accompanied the announcement with the hashtag #Sobeau2026.

Soberekon followed up the announcement with videos of himself and his fiancée dressed in matching traditional outfits, with the clips set to traditional music.

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The announcement drew warm reactions from colleagues and friends in the entertainment industry.

Rapper Odumodublvck commented, "THANK GOD O000000000. The biggest SOOOOSOOOO."

Singer Waje, "Bros you carry eye go market!! Congratulations."

Actress Iyabo Ojo wrote, "Congratulations, my friend."

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Filmmaker Omoni Oboli added, "Congratulations brother. You are so deserving of a beautiful love story."

Dancer Poco Lee commented, "Wahala!!! My chief no gree ooo!!! WORRY THE WORLD!!!"

Over the years, the entertainment executive has built a reputation as one of the industry's biggest supporters, often celebrating entertainers and socialites 

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