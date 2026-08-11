Married woman recounts how stalker used AI kissing video to frame her for adultery at NYSC camp

Married woman recounts how stalker used AI kissing video to frame her for adultery at NYSC camp

Married woman recounts how stalker used AI kissing video to frame her for adultery at NYSC camp

A married woman has recounted how she was expelled from a National Youth Service Corps orientation camp in Ekiti State after she was allegedly framed for adultery with the help of AI-generated videos.

A married woman has recounted how a male corps member allegedly used AI-generated kissing videos to frame her for adultery at an NYSC orientation camp in Ekiti State.

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The woman said she was expelled from the NYSC camp after the alleged videos were presented as evidence, despite her insistence that she had rejected the corps member’s advances.

She said her husband hired a lawyer and a technology team, which found that the videos were 98% AI-generated, after which NYSC officials reopened the case and allowed her to continue her service.

The woman, who shared her experience in a social media post, said the incident occurred in 2022 after she rejected the romantic advances of a male corps member she met at the camp.

According to her, the man initially appeared friendly and often offered to pay for things she wanted to buy within the camp.

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“I met this guy in camp. Anywhere I am, I see him there. If I want to buy something, he’s there paying for me. I tried a couple of times to tell him no, I’m fine but he insist on buying things. I didn’t see the harm in itt.”

She said the man later began discussing his relationships with her and eventually asked her to date him.

“He started opening up to me about his relationships. His intentions was to get close to me. Because of the things he told me about himself, I had this soft spot for him. One day, he asked me to date him, and I turned him down while politely letting him know I’m a married woman.”

The woman said her rejection changed his attitude towards her.

“He got angry and said if I am married why don’t I wear my wedding ring. He didn’t believe me. So, I tried to cut off communication with him. I stopped being his friend or talking to him.”

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She stated that the man subsequently became obsessed with her and began waiting outside her hostel window.

She further alleged that her roommates became uncomfortable with his presence, prompting her to confront him about their relationship.

She said the man hugged her during the conversation and that, while she tried to push him away, some other corps members appeared and took photographs and videos of them.

“In the process of trying to push him away, some other guys came, took pictures and videos of us, and he left me and walked up to them. That was when I knew they were friends.”

The woman said the situation escalated hours later when the man allegedly sent her a photograph appearing to show them kissing.

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While she was still trying to understand the situation, she said he followed it up with videos allegedly generated with artificial intelligence.

“He called me on the phone and said, ‘If I cannot have you, I will send you out of this camp.’’

She said she attempted to contact her husband that evening but could not reach him.

“I was brought before the camp court. I was disciplined and sent out of the orientation camp. My husband was informed; they didn’t let me inform him by myself.”

“My husband asked me if I did it. I said no, and he said he believed me. That was everything I needed to fight my case.”

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She said her husband subsequently hired a lawyer and had the case transferred to the NYSC Director General in Abuja, who reopened the matter.

The woman said they also engaged a technology team to investigate the videos and determine whether they were authentic.

“We got a good tech team to help us trace the authenticity of the video, and it showed 98% AI.”

She stated the findings prompted NYSC officials to apologise to her and allow her to continue her national service.

However, she expressed disappointment that the man she accused of setting her up did not receive what she considered adequate punishment.

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“The painful part of all of this was that the guy who set me up was not punished satisfactorily. They only gave him a 1-month extension.”