Burna Boy joins Tems in making Nigerian history on Apple Music
Burna Boy becomes only the second Nigerian artist to reach the summit of the Apple Music Global Top 100 chart.
He recorded this feat with the hit record 'Dai Dai' alongside Shakira, which is the official anthem of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
He joins Tems as the only Nigerian artist to have recorded this feat.
Burna Boy's hit collaboration with Shakira, 'Dai Dai,' continues to enjoy global success as it reaches the summit of the Apple Music Global 100 chart.
Following their performance at the inaugural World Cup Half-Time Show, the song has soared across streaming charts globally. The hit record is now occupying the top spot on the Apple Music Global Top 100 chart, which makes Burna Boy only the second Nigerian artist to achieve this feat.
Burna Boy joins Tems, who reached the top of the chart thanks to her appearance on American rapper Future's 2022 hit song 'Wait for U' alongside Drake.
This remarkable feat reiterates Burna Boy's status as one of African pop music's leading protagonists as he continues to break new ground globally.
'Dai Dai', which is the official anthem at the just-concluded FIFA World Cup co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, led to an upward surge in streaming performance for the Nigerian Afro-fusion star.
Burna Boy made history at the FIFA World Cup when he became the first African artist to perform at the opening ceremony and the halftime show of a FIFA World Cup.
In another giant stride, Grammy-winning megastar Burna Boy has been declared the best-selling African artist of all time.
Quoting data from global music consumption data aggregator Chartmaster, Nigerian music news platform Debut Hub reports that the Port Harcourt-born singer has been declared the best-selling African artist of all time.
Chartmaster reports that the multi-award-winning global sensation has sold 14.46 million equivalent album sales from the billions of streams his albums have garnered across social media.
Burna Boy's commercial exploits extend beyond the chart alone, as he's also Africa's best-selling touring artist. An artist known for his remarkable showmanship, he holds multiple African records, including being the first to sell out the London Stadium, Madison Square Garden, and Stade De France. He's also the African Artist with the highest-grossing tour of all time, the highest-grossing single concert, and the highest-grossing concerts in Canada and Oceania.