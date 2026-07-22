Burna Boy joins Tems in making Nigerian history on Apple Music

Burna Boy attends the Burna Boy: I Told Them Tour After Party at The Bank Event Center on March 9, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/GETTY IMAGES)

Burna Boy attends the Burna Boy: I Told Them Tour After Party at The Bank Event Center on March 9, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/GETTY IMAGES)

Burna Boy and Tems are the only Nigerian artists to have reached the summit of the Apple Music Global Top 100 chart.

Burna Boy becomes only the second Nigerian artist to reach the summit of the Apple Music Global Top 100 chart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He recorded this feat with the hit record 'Dai Dai' alongside Shakira, which is the official anthem of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He joins Tems as the only Nigerian artist to have recorded this feat.

Burna Boy's hit collaboration with Shakira, 'Dai Dai,' continues to enjoy global success as it reaches the summit of the Apple Music Global 100 chart.

Following their performance at the inaugural World Cup Half-Time Show, the song has soared across streaming charts globally. The hit record is now occupying the top spot on the Apple Music Global Top 100 chart, which makes Burna Boy only the second Nigerian artist to achieve this feat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Burna Boy's hit collaboration with Shakira, 'Dai Dai' reaches the summit of the Apple Music Global 100 chart

Burna Boy joins Tems, who reached the top of the chart thanks to her appearance on American rapper Future's 2022 hit song 'Wait for U' alongside Drake.

Tems for NPR Tiny Desk

This remarkable feat reiterates Burna Boy's status as one of African pop music's leading protagonists as he continues to break new ground globally.

'Dai Dai', which is the official anthem at the just-concluded FIFA World Cup co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, led to an upward surge in streaming performance for the Nigerian Afro-fusion star.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Burna Boy made history at the FIFA World Cup when he became the first African artist to perform at the opening ceremony and the halftime show of a FIFA World Cup.

In another giant stride, Grammy-winning megastar Burna Boy has been declared the best-selling African artist of all time.

Nigerian Afro-fusion megastar Burna Boy has been named the African best-selling artist of all time

Quoting data from global music consumption data aggregator Chartmaster, Nigerian music news platform Debut Hub reports that the Port Harcourt-born singer has been declared the best-selling African artist of all time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chartmaster reports that the multi-award-winning global sensation has sold 14.46 million equivalent album sales from the billions of streams his albums have garnered across social media.