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Burna Boy declared Africa's best-selling artist of all time with 14 million album sales

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 10:42 - 21 July 2026
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Nigerian Afro-fusion megastar Burna Boy has been named the African best-selling artist of all time
According to music data aggregator Chartmasters, Nigerian superstar Burna Boy has sold 14.46 million equivalent album units, making him the best-selling African artist of all time.
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  • Nigerian Afro-fusion megastar Burna Boy has been named the African best-selling artist of all time.

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  • The Grammy-winning artist has sold an equivalent of 14 million album units across his hit-filled albums, which are among the most-streamed in African music.

  • The Afro-fusion star's influence extends beyond the chart as he's also Africa's best-selling touring artist of all time.

In another giant stride, Grammy-winning megastar Burna Boy has been declared the best-selling African artist of all time.

Quoting data from global music consumption data aggregator Chartmaster, Nigerian music news platform Debut Hub reports that the Port Harcourt-born singer has been declared the best-selling African artist of all time.

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Chartmaster reports that the multi-award-winning global sensation has sold 14.46 million equivalent album sales from the billions of streams his albums have garnered across social media.

This declaration marks another landmark moment for the Port Harcourt-born singer, who has become the leading protagonist of African pop music since gaining mainstream international attention in 2018 with his smash hit single 'YE'. While his album 'Outside' brought Burna Boy a highly deserved global attention, Nigerians both at home and abroad and even African listeners, have been familiar with his superlative talent, which he has consistently displayed since making his debut in 2012.

Since 2018, Burna Boy has released 5 albums, among which are some of the most streamed African albums of all time. His 2019 hit-filled album 'African Giant' has surpassed 1.2 billion streams on Spotify, while his hugely successful 2022 album 'Love, Damini' has surpassed 1.5 billion streams, thus making both projects among the top two most streamed African albums on the platform.

Burna Boy's commercial exploits extend beyond the chart alone, as he's also Africa's best-selling touring artist. An artist known for his remarkable showmanship, he holds multiple African records, including being the first to sell out the London Stadium, Madison Square Garden, and Stade De France. He's also the African Artist with the highest-grossing tour of all time, the highest-grossing single concert, and the highest-grossing concerts in Canada and Oceania.

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Burna Boy

His influence was most recently felt on the global stage when he became the first African artist to perform at the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony and Half-Time Show at the just-concluded tournament jointly hosted by Canada, the USA, and Mexico. The Afro-fusion star joined Shakira on stage to perform 'Dai Dai', the official anthem for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nigerian artist Burna Boy and Colombian singer Shakira at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

Burna Boy becoming the best-selling African artist of all time is a story of global impact, consistency, and the sheer weight of his talent, which has positioned him among the greatest musicians of the 21st century.

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