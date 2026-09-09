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'I sold my father’s land to sponsor your education,' man cries out after lover of 3 years dumped him for being uneducated despite sponsoring hers

Puse Mix
Puse Mix 13:16 - 09 September 2026
Nigerian man cries after girlfriend of over three years reportedly dumps him for being uneducated
A Nigerian man, Kolawole, has cried out over heartbreak after his girlfriend of more than three years reportedly left him for being uneducated.
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  • Nigerian man cries after girlfriend of over three years reportedly dumps him for being uneducated

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  • Man claims he sold his father’s land to pay his girlfriend’s university fees

  • Heartbroken man calls out ex-girlfriend in emotional posts after breakup

Kolawole claimed he sacrificed his family property to support his girlfriend’s education, only to be rejected after she became a university graduate.

He revealed he sold his father’s land to raise money for her school fees and ensure she completed her education and become a graduate and build a better future.

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However, after more than three years together, Kolawole claimed his girlfriend ended their relationship over what he described as his inadequacies as a partner, including his lack of formal education.

Heartbroken by the development, Kolawole shared videos of himself crying as he called out his former girlfriend over the alleged treatment.

In one of the videos, he expressed his pain over sacrificing his father’s property for her education, only to be rejected because of his own educational background.

He captioned the video, "After I sold my father's property to sponsor your education it's now you know I'm not educated. My God Will Surely Judge You

Kolawole’s emotional outburst has sparked reactions online, with many social media users debating the sacrifices people make for their partners and whether such sacrifices should create an obligation to remain in a relationship.

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