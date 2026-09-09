American singer, T-Pain drags Akon’s label to court over $489,047 royalty dispute

American singer and rapper Faheem Najm aka T-Pain, has taken Akon’s Konvict Entertainment to court again, alleging that the record label owes him $489,047 in unpaid royalties from his music.

T-Pain sues Konvict Entertainment over alleged $489,047 unpaid royalties

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T-Pain claims Konvict received $1.3 million from the distributor for his music

Singer accuses the label of breaching 2005 deal and settlement

T-Pain filed the lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court, Georgia, on September 4, according to court documents

The latest dispute centres on a $1.3 million royalty payment that Konvict Entertainment allegedly received from a distributor in March 2026 for sales generated by T-Pain’s music during the second half of 2025.

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The singer claims his 2005 recording agreement entitles him to 75 per cent of the net royalties Konvict receives from distributors for his record sales.

According to the lawsuit, Konvict paid T-Pain $489,047 in June, but he alleges that the payment represented only half of what he was entitled to receive.

T-Pain claims the remaining portion was transferred to BuVision, an affiliate label that is not named as a defendant in the case. He said his representatives were directed to pursue the outstanding money from BuVision, but their efforts did not yield payment.

The singer further alleges that Konvict breached both his original recording agreement and a settlement reached in 2025.

The latest case marks T-Pain’s second legal battle with the label over royalties. He previously sued Konvict in 2018 over alleged unpaid royalties and other payments linked to his music. The dispute was eventually resolved in 2025, with Konvict agreeing to pay him $114,000 without admitting liability.

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