24 people die after drinking herbal mixture in Ondo, government bans local alcohol as residents panic

Health officials in Ondo State investigate a suspected public health emergency after 24 people lose their lives from consuming an alleged toxic herbal liquid in Odigbo Local Government Area

Health officials in Ondo State investigate a suspected public health emergency after 24 people lose their lives from consuming an alleged toxic herbal liquid in Odigbo Local Government Area

Twenty-four people have died after allegedly consuming a herbal drink in Ondo State. Authorities have launched an investigation while banning locally brewed alcohol in the affected communities.

24 people reportedly died after consuming a suspected herbal liquid in Ondo State.

Victims were from Araromi Obu and Odigbo town, with several others still receiving treatment.

The Ondo government has launched an investigation and banned locally brewed alcohol in the affected communities.

Residents staged a protest, demanding answers as authorities await autopsy and laboratory results.

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Twenty-four people have lost their lives in Ondo State after allegedly drinking a herbal liquid, forcing the state government to launch an investigation while residents demand answers.

The tragic incident happened in Odigbo Local Government Area, affecting residents of Araromi Obu and Odigbo town.

According to local sources, the victims reportedly consumed the herbal substance on Saturday at different locations. Not long after, many of them became unconscious. While some died before they could get medical help, others reportedly passed away in their sleep after returning home.

Several other people who also drank the substance are currently receiving treatment at different hospitals.

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A source in the community said the deaths have left residents in shock.

"They (the deceased) drank the herbal substance and started dying, eight people died in Araromi Obu while 16 lost their lives in Odigbo town but we are yet to confirm if it is what they drank that killed them but we are sure that the people died after drinking the herbal drinks.

Several residents who drank the suspected substance received emergency medical treatment at various hospitals following the incident.

"Some of the people died in their sleep while some died when they got home and many are still in the hospital as I am talking to you."

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Confirming the development, the Chairman of Odigbo Local Government, Mr Taiwo Adegoroye, said authorities have recorded 24 deaths but cannot officially conclude what caused them until medical experts complete their investigations.

He said health officials from the Ondo State Ministry of Health are expected to carry out autopsies and laboratory tests to determine the exact cause of death.

"We can confirm the death of 24 people, eight in Araromi Obu and 16 in Odigbo town and many are still on admission at hospitals. But we are yet to ascertain the cause of the death and we are still waiting for the team from the state Ministry of Health to carry out the test on the deceased. That is why we can’t specifically say the real cause."

As a precaution, the council chairman announced an immediate ban on the sale and consumption of locally brewed alcoholic drinks within the affected communities.

He also revealed that a preliminary verbal autopsy carried out by the local government health team pointed to a possible connection between the deaths and the substances consumed by the victims, although investigations are still ongoing.

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Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Ajaka, also confirmed the incident, saying the government is treating the matter as a public health emergency.

He explained that health officials would continue their assessment in the affected communities before releasing the outcome of the investigation.

"The government is taking the matter seriously and we will provide more details after the ongoing investigation has established the circumstances surrounding the incident."

Odigbo Local Government Chairman Taiwo Adegoroye announced an immediate ban on the sale and consumption of locally brewed alcoholic drinks within the affected communities

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The incident sparked anger among some youths in Odigbo, who staged a peaceful protest and marched to the palace of the traditional ruler to demand urgent action and better protection for residents.

Responding to the protesters, the monarch of Odigbo, Oba Rufus Akinrinmade, appealed for calm, assuring the community that efforts were already underway to uncover what happened and prevent another tragedy.