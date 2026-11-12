Ghana Must Go: Black Stars manage to beat Somalia to end six-month winless run, revive AFCON hopes

Mohammed Kudus returned to put on a show for Ghana.

Mohammed Kudus returned to put on a show for Ghana.

Ghana secured their first points in AFCON 2027 Group C qualifying with a 2-0 victory over Somalia at Essipong Sports Stadium, ending a six-month winless run thanks to goals from Jonas Adjetey and Felix Afena-Gyan.

Ghana revived their AFCON 2027 qualification hopes with a 2-0 win over Somalia at the Essipong Sports Stadium on Thursday, securing their first points in Group C.

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Jonas Adjetey opened the scoring just before half-time, before Felix Afena-Gyan doubled the lead in the 62nd minute.

Mohammed Kudus, returning to the Black Stars, was involved in both goals.

Ghana ended a six-month winless run and revived their AFCON 2027 qualification hopes with a 2-0 victory over Somalia at the Essipong Sports Stadium in Sekondi-Takoradi on Thursday.

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The Black Stars had entered the match without a point after defeats to Cote d’Ivoire and The Gambia, but goals from Jonas Adjetey and Felix Afena-Gyan secured a much-needed three points.

Jonas Adjetey was one of the heroes for Ghana.

It was Ghana’s first win since their 2026 World Cup qualifying victory over Panama in June. Before Thursday, the Black Stars had gone six matches without a win, recording five defeats and one draw.

Kudus makes the difference

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Mohammed Kudus was central to Ghana’s victory on his return to international duty.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward delivered the corner that led to Ghana’s opener. Mohammed Salisu headed the ball back across goal, allowing Jonas Adjetey to nod Ghana in front just before half-time.

Mohammed Kudus returned to put on a show for Ghana.

Kudus then drove through midfield shortly after the hour mark and played a precise through ball to Afena-Gyan, who took one touch before curling his finish past Somalia goalkeeper Hussein Ibrahim Ahmed.

Ghana dominated possession and created the better chances, although captain Jordan Ayew missed an early penalty that could have made the win more comfortable.

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✅ 𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘: Job done in Sekondi-Takoradi! Three points secured at the Essipong Stadium. 🏟️ 🇬🇭 Ghana 2️⃣-0️⃣ Somalia 🇸🇴 #BlackStars | #AFCON2027Q — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) November 12, 2026

Fans not fully satisfied

Despite the three points, some Ghanaian fans were not impressed by the margin of victory.

“You people are a disgrace,” one supporter wrote. “You couldn’t put at least five goals past Somalia. You’re already -4 goals down and you were playing as if you’re leading 8-0 in the World Cup final. Forget the AFCON already with this performance.”

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Another fan was more measured: “Good game. Time to learn and approach the next game even better.”

Others praised the result but criticised the Ghana Football Association’s social media presentation, while one supporter simply wrote: “Great game today. We go again on Monday.”

One angry fan asked: “Chale, why did we call bunch of idiots to come play? You are last with -4 goals and you decide to relax after scoring just two against one of the worst teams in the world.”

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What next for Ghana

The win moves Ghana onto three points in Group C, while Somalia remain bottom without a point.

Ghana will face Somalia again on Monday, November 16, at the same Essipong Sports Stadium. Somalia do not have a CAF-approved home venue, meaning the return fixture will also be played in Ghana.

Beautiful set piece routine from Ghana. Jonas Adjetey runs to hug set piece coach Gregory De Grauwe after the goal ⚽️ https://t.co/XWBqbmUV2q — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 12, 2026