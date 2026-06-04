Advertisement

‘They said they wouldn’t travel with me’: Fulani man alleges ethnic discrimination by passengers in Lagos

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 19:12 - 04 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Fulani man laments ethnic discrimination at the bus park
A Fulani traveler has sparked conversations online after alleging that fellow passengers refused to board a commercial bus with him because of his ethnicity.
Advertisement

  • A Fulani traveler alleged that passengers refused to board a bus with him because of his ethnicity.

Advertisement

  • The man said the incident occurred after he purchased a ticket for a Lagos-Calabar trip.

  • The allegation has triggered debate online about ethnic profiling and discrimination.

  • No official statement from the transport company had been made public at the time of reporting.

A Fulani man has sparked widespread reactions on social media after alleging that fellow passengers refused to travel in the same commercial bus with him because of his ethnic background.

Advertisement

The traveler, identified as Bashir Dalhatu Liman, shared his experience in a viral video, claiming that he was prevented from completing a journey after passengers reportedly objected to his presence on the vehicle.

According to Liman, the incident occurred after he purchased a ticket for a trip from Lagos to Calabar. He said he had already completed payment and was preparing to board when some passengers allegedly informed transport officials that they would not travel with him because he was Fulani.

In the video, Liman claimed that some of the passengers associated him with insecurity and referred to him as a Fulani herdsman, despite not knowing him personally.

“They said they would not go with me because I am Fulani,” he lamented in the video, describing the experience as humiliating and painful.

Advertisement

According to his account, the transport company eventually refunded his fare and apologized for the situation after it became clear that other passengers were unwilling to proceed with the journey.

The incident has since generated debate online, with many Nigerians expressing sympathy for the traveler and condemning what they described as ethnic profiling.

Several social media users argued that individuals should not be judged based on their ethnicity, religion or place of origin, stressing that criminal actions should be attributed to individuals rather than entire ethnic groups.

Others, however, pointed to the deep mistrust created by years of insecurity, kidnappings and violent attacks in parts of the country. They argued that growing security concerns have contributed to heightened suspicion among some members of the public.

The controversy has also reignited conversations about ethnic stereotypes and discrimination in Nigeria's multi-ethnic society.

Advertisement

Over the years, community leaders, civil society groups and public figures have repeatedly warned against generalizing entire ethnic groups based on the actions of criminal elements.

The Fulani ethnic group, one of the largest in West Africa, has often found itself at the center of national debates over insecurity, particularly following clashes between farmers and herders as well as inci dents involving armed criminal groups in different parts of Nigeria.

RELATED: ‘Stop branding us kidnappers’ — South-West Fulani chiefs break silence over ethnic profiling

Such perceptions can unfairly affect innocent citizens who have no connection to criminal activities.

Advertisement

As discussions continue online, the incident has highlighted the complex intersection of security concerns, ethnic identity and social trust in Nigeria.

At the time of filing this report, there was no publicly available statement from the transport company regarding the allegations made by the traveler.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Nigeria Police Force logo alongside a person in handcuffs and a circular inset photo of Lere Olayinka, media aide to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, relating to the INEC voter data leak investigation.
News
04.06.2026
Police arrest INEC officer, interrogate Wike’s aide over voter data leak
Oyo school kidnapping: ‘bandits are not asking for ransom, they want their leaders freed’ — Otitoju
News
04.06.2026
Oyo school kidnapping: ‘bandits are not asking for ransom, they want their leaders freed’ — Otitoju
‘They said they wouldn’t travel with me’: Fulani man alleges ethnic discrimination by passengers in Lagos
News
04.06.2026
‘They said they wouldn’t travel with me’: Fulani man alleges ethnic discrimination by passengers in Lagos
Court remands Ekiti vice-chairman accused of faking own kidnap to fund political activities
News
04.06.2026
Court remands Ekiti vice-chairman accused of faking own kidnap to fund political activities
Dettol Nigeria and Wellbeing Foundation kick off Dettol Hygiene Quest Phase 3, aim to reach over 800,000 beneficiaries in 2026.
Lifestyle
04.06.2026
Dettol Nigeria and Wellbeing Foundation kick off Dettol Hygiene Quest Phase 3, aim to reach over 800,000 beneficiaries in 2026.
5 reasons you need to buy the realme C100
Lifestyle
04.06.2026
5 reasons you need to buy the realme C100