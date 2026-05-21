Police officer apologizes after threatening to kill anyone who records him on duty

Police officer apologizes after threatening to kill anyone who records him on duty

“I didn’t mean it” — Police officer who threatened to kill anyone recording him on duty apologises after viral outrage

A Nigeian police officer has apologised after a viral video showed him threatening to kill anyone who recorded him while on duty.

A police officer has apologised after threatening people who record officers on duty.

The officer said his statement was made “out of anger.”

The viral video sparked outrage and criticism online.

The incident has reignited conversations about citizens’ rights to film police officers.

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A Nigerian police officer who came under fire after threatening to kill anyone who recorded him while on duty has apologised following widespread backlash over the viral video.

The officer had earlier sparked outrage online after a video surfaced showing him warning members of the public against filming police officers during operations.

The statement triggered heavy criticism on social media, with many Nigerians condemning the remarks and describing them as intimidation and an abuse of authority.

“Please forgive me”



~ P𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐤!𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐡𝐢𝐦 𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬 pic.twitter.com/rjSlbYdUvF — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) May 21, 2026

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Following the backlash, the officer released an apology, insisting that his comments were made in anger and were not intended to be taken literally.

“I made the statement out of anger. Please forgive me. You can record us on duty, just that some Nigerians have taken it beyond necessary,” he said.

“You shouldn’t treat us like that. Please forgive me, I didn’t mean it like that. I can’t kill my people,” the officer added.

The controversy has also revived discussions about the rights of Nigerians to film security personnel while carrying out official duties.

The Nigeria Police Force has previously stated that citizens are allowed to record officers on duty provided they do not obstruct operations or interfere with law enforcement activities.

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In recent years, videos recorded by members of the public have played a major role in exposing alleged police misconduct, extortion, harassment, and abuse of power across the country.

IGP Tunji Disu

Because of this, many Nigerians online insisted that recording police officers remains an important tool for accountability and public protection.

Despite the apology, the incident has continued to generate reactions online, with many calling for improved police-citizen relations and better training on professionalism and public conduct.

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