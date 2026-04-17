With counterfeit drugs making up nearly 40% of the market in some regions, experts are urging Nigerians to stay vigilant and learn the signs of fake medication.

With counterfeit drugs making up nearly 40% of the market in some regions, experts are urging Nigerians to stay vigilant and learn the signs of fake medication.

Cracked pills and spelling errors: 5 red flags that your medication might be fake

With up to 40% of medicines in low-income countries suspected as fakes, Bloom Public Health’s Prof. Chimezie Anyakora calls for a "Pharmacity" hub to bridge the gaps in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical supply chain and lower production cost

Experts warn that up to 40% of medicines in Nigeria may be counterfeit, leading to ineffective treatments or life-threatening health consequences.

To protect themselves, consumers should check for red flags like spelling errors on labels, tampered packaging, or unusual changes in the size and colour of their pills.

Bloom Public Health is proposing "Pharmacity" hubs to centralise production and regulation, which would lower manufacturing costs and close the gaps where fake drugs thrive.

Nigeria must act quickly to provide policy support for local manufacturers to reduce reliance on imports.

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Every morning, when you reach for your medication, there’s an unspoken trust that what you’re taking is safe, effective, and exactly what it claims to be. But in many parts of the world, including Nigeria, that trust isn’t always guaranteed.

Before even getting into the bigger structural issues, experts say there are everyday signs patients can watch out for .

Counterfeit medicines remain a quiet but serious threat . In low- and middle-income countries, studies suggest that between 10% and 40% of medicines in circulation may be fake. While the risk varies, the implications are the same: ineffective treatment, worsening health conditions, and in some cases, life-threatening consequences.

Counterfeit drugs remain a significant public health challenge in Nigeria, with recent estimates of prevalence ranging from 13%–15% according to NAFDAC to as high as 40%–50% or more according to some healthcare provider surveys

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How to spot fake medicines (what to look out for)

Spelling errors: Misspelled drug names, manufacturers, or ingredients on labels are one of the easiest red flags.

Changes in appearance: A sudden difference in size, shape, or colour compared to previous refills should raise concern.

Poor quality tablets: Cracked pills, crumbly texture, bubbling coatings, or unusual residue inside the container are warning signs.

Compromised packaging: Open, tampered, or poorly sealed packaging should never be ignored.

Unusual contents: Excess powder, crystals, or signs of moisture (like mould) inside the bottle are suspicious.

A bigger system problem

These individual risks are only one side of the story. The broader issue, experts say, lies in how medicines are produced and distributed.

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Speaking at the 3rd Pharma West Africa Conference in Lagos, Chimezie Anyakora, Chief Executive Officer of Bloom Public Health, warned that Nigeria’s fragmented pharmaceutical system is creating gaps that counterfeit drugs can easily slip through.

Chimezie Anyakora, Chief Executive Officer, Bloom Public Health

“Individual manufacturers are carrying too much burden. If we bring them together into shared infrastructure, we reduce duplication, improve quality, and make local production more competitive,” he said.

His proposed solution is a Pharmacity hub, a centralised industrial cluster that would bring together 20 to 50 pharmaceutical companies, along with regulators, logistics providers, and research institutions. The goal is to create a more coordinated system that improves both efficiency and oversight.

Why this matters now

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Africa still imports between 70% and 90% of its medicines, leaving countries exposed to global supply shocks, a vulnerability that became more obvious during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nigeria produces roughly half of its drug needs locally but depends heavily on imported raw materials like active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

That reliance, combined with foreign exchange challenges and high energy costs, has made locally produced drugs more expensive. In that gap, cheaper and often counterfeit alternatives find their way into the market.

Anyakora believes integrated pharmaceutical hubs could help close that gap by reducing production costs and strengthening quality control.

“Counterfeiting thrives where there are gaps. A coordinated hub system helps close those gaps from production to distribution,” he said.

Beyond reducing fake drugs, such hubs could also support research, innovation, and eventually local API production, a key step toward true pharmaceutical independence.

Policy, potential, and pressure to act

There is growing momentum across Africa to strengthen local manufacturing, but Anyakora stressed that policy support must match that ambition.

He called for tax breaks, duty waivers on equipment and raw materials, better access to foreign exchange, and procurement policies that favour locally made medicines. Without these, he warned, Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector will continue to struggle against imports.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) presents an opportunity for Nigeria to become a regional export hub, but only if it can build the capacity to supply that market.

Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area

“AfCFTA gives us a market, but we must have the capacity to supply it,” he said.

If implemented successfully, pharmaceutical hubs could reduce import dependence, create jobs, and improve access to affordable medicines. More importantly, they could strengthen Nigeria’s health security by ensuring a more reliable supply of quality drugs.

“This is not just an industrial policy issue, it is a health security issue,” Anyakora said.

Still, the path forward is not without challenges. Past industrial policies have faced setbacks due to inconsistent regulations, infrastructure gaps, and funding issues.

And perhaps most critically, he warned that time is not on Nigeria’s side.