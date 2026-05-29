HL2: Guinness throws an Off-The-Hook match-day finale in Lagos & Abuja as Arsenal takes the crown

As the Official Beer of the Premier League and Official Global Partner of Arsenal, Guinness threw the grand finale MatchDay watch party last Sunday for the season’s final match.

Word on the street was that this day would never come, but after 22 long years, Arsenal Football Club finally did it. The Gunners are your Premier League Champions, pulling off a wicked 2-1 victory to seal the deal.

All season, Guinness MatchDay took the party to over 10 cities, including Awka, Port Harcourt, and Ibadan, uniting over 10,000 fans. For Sunday's grand finale, which was the culmination of a season-long series of Guinness MatchDay, they brought the noise straight to Guinness HQ in Lagos in a setup that was completely off the hook. Over 500 fans across both Lagos & Abuja delivered pure, unfiltered stadium energy with heavy banter, palpable tension, and ice-cold Guinness.

Guinness MatchDay took the party to over 10 cities

To balance those frayed nerves, free, perfectly poured Guinness flowed nonstop alongside premium music from kickoff to the final whistle. At Full-time, when the referee locked in that 2-1 victory, it was absolute bedlam. Strangers hugged, grown men cried, and the celebration took over. In true football spirit, Guinness flipped the script with a massive, pulsating afterparty to celebrate Arsenal’s return to the top.

Arsenal got their trophy back, and Guinness, the Official Partner of Arsenal

At the VIP section were some of your faves, including BBNaija stars Koyin, Bella, and Prince, while Dede brought the heat to the Abuja party.

Fans were also big winners for the night as the Guinness Predict and Win challenge

Beyond the pitch, the fans were also big winners for the night as the Guinness Predict and Win challenge generated 15 absolute legends who nailed the exact 2-1 scoreline. Guinness hooked all 15 winners up with Guinness MatchDay jerseys and a full week’s supply of the iconic Guinness Stout.

Guinness throws an Off-The-Hook match-day finale in Lagos & Abuja as Arsenal takes the crown

Sunday night was legendary. Arsenal got their trophy back, and Guinness, the Official Partner of Arsenal, proved exactly how you throw a football party for the culture. The 22-year drought is over, the season is a wrap, and the celebrations are still going. Mad props to the champions, and a massive shoutout to Guinness for keeping it real all season long. Peace out!