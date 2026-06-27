Access to world-class education and global career opportunities are undeniable advantages of studying overseas.

Access to world-class education and global career opportunities are undeniable advantages of studying overseas.

How to fund your child’s education abroad in today’s Nigeria

If you know a Nigerian parent too well, you will understand one thing clearly: they always want the best for their children. For many families, that “best” often includes an education abroad.

And can you blame them?

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Access to world-class education and global career opportunities are undeniable advantages of studying overseas. But today, that dream is becoming increasingly expensive.

With the continued pressure of the naira against major global currencies, the cost of tuition abroad has surged significantly. What once felt achievable with careful savings now requires far more structured financial planning.

If you have been thinking about how to fund your child’s education abroad, there is still hope, and more importantly, there is a strategy.

Education plans were created specifically to help parents turn this dream into reality without financial strain.

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What Is an Education Plan And Why Does It Matter?

An education plan is a structured financial solution that helps you prepare for your child’s education over time while providing built-in protection.

There are many reasons why you need an education plan, one of which is Guaranteed Consistency; get Insurance cover and flexibility to contribute to your child’s education as you wish. But all of these benefits are only true if you get a reliable partner like Leadway Assurance and a plan like the Leadway Education Target Plan .

Leadway Education Target Plan and Key Benefits

The Leadway Education Target Plan provides a practical mix of disciplined accumulation and comprehensive risk protection.

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Key Benefits of the Leadway Education Target Plan

1. You Can Start Early

The Leadway Education Target Plan lets you start as early as your child is born.

2. Education Continues Even in Unfortunate Circumstances

If a parent or guardian dies during the policy term, the child’s education funding continues, ensuring stability and uninterrupted schooling when it matters most.

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3. Flexible Contribution Structure

You are not locked into a rigid payment system. Contributions can be made monthly, quarterly, or annually.

4. Tax Relief Benefits

The plan may also offer tax advantages on contributions, helping you optimise your savings while working toward your child’s education goal.

5. Protection Against Inflation and Currency Pressure

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The plan helps you steadily build your fund over time, keeping you prepared for future cost increases.

Leadway Education Target Plan ensures your child’s dream of studying abroad is supported by a financial plan that is steady, disciplined, and protected.

Conclusion

Your child’s education should not be left to chance. In today’s economic reality, the parents who succeed are those with a plan. Visit www.leadway.com or send a DM here to get your own Leadway Education Target plan today!