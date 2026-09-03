How Nigeria's new satellites could help fight insecurity, boost agriculture and monitor disasters

How Nigeria's new satellites could help fight insecurity, boost agriculture and monitor disasters

How Nigeria’s 4 new satellites will monitor security, agriculture and the environment

Nigeria is developing four new satellites to improve security, agriculture, disaster monitoring and environmental surveillance.

Nigeria is developing four satellites for security, farming and disaster monitoring.



Three will capture Earth images, while one SAR satellite can work at night and through clouds.



Their impact will depend on how well the government uses and acts on the data.

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The Federal Government has approved the development and deployment of four new satellites to strengthen Nigeria’s Earth-observation capabilities and support national security, agriculture, disaster management and environmental monitoring.

The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) will implement the programme, which will comprise three Earth-observation satellites and one Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite.

The Federal Executive Council approved the satellite programme in May 2025, according to the then Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji.

Chief Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology [Daily Post Nigeria]

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NASRDA said in March 2026 that it was pursuing the design, construction, and launch of the four satellites in line with government procurement procedures.

The latest government communication has again brought the project into focus, with the satellites expected to expand Nigeria’s capacity to collect and use information about activities and changes on the Earth’s surface.

How the satellites will help with insecurity, agriculture, flooding and other issues

Earth-observation satellites can provide imagery and other data that government agencies can use to monitor large and remote areas.

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In the security sector, the technology is expected to improve surveillance of Nigeria’s borders and other areas of security interest.

NASRDA Director-General Matthew Adepoju said in February 2026 that the agency was working to deploy the four satellites to improve surveillance and Earth observation and help Nigeria monitor its borders and respond more quickly to security concerns.

NASRDA Director-General Matthew Adepoju

The satellites could also support agriculture by providing information to monitor farmland, crops and changes in land use. Such data can assist government planning and interventions, particularly in areas affected by environmental or climate-related challenges.

The technology is also expected to support flood and disaster monitoring, environmental management and urban planning.

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One of the four satellites will use Synthetic Aperture Radar. Unlike conventional optical imaging, SAR technology can collect data at night and is less affected by cloud cover.

What the satellites cannot do

The new satellites will not independently solve Nigeria’s security or agricultural challenges.

Nigeria's security and agricultural problems cannot be resolved by the new satellites on their own.

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Satellite imagery must be collected, processed and analysed before it becomes useful intelligence or information. Security agencies and other government institutions must then act on that information.

Nigeria also faces the challenge of sustaining its space infrastructure. NASRDA said in March that many of the country’s existing satellites had already been de-orbited, making new space assets necessary.

Nigeria has previously launched six satellites, including NigeriaSat-1, NigeriaSat-2, NigeriaSat-X, NigComSat-1, NigComSat-1R and NigeriaEduSat-1.