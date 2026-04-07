How Shallipopi, Famous Pluto & Zerry DL shut down Goldberg Golden Fiesta in Benin on Easter Friday

Goldberg Golden Fiesta brought Benin to a standstill as the Shallipopi, Famous Pluto, Zerry DL, DJ Neptune, Shody, and others lit up the stage.

Goldberg Golden Fiesta in Benin on Friday, April 3, landed right in the middle of the Easter break, and the city showed up for it as it mattered.

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Headlined by Shallipopi, the event pulled a solid lineup of artistes, DJs, and hypemen, but beyond the names, it was the turnout that really told the story.

The Garrick Memorial was filled up early, and even outside the venue, people stood around just trying to follow what was happening inside. It wasn’t one of those events where the crowd builds slowly. This one came ready. For Goldberg, it was a clear show of what the brand calls its Gold Standard.

A fan at Goldberg Golden Fiesta Benin

A fan captured the moment perfectly online: “The first artiste to sell out the Garrick Memorial.” Looking at how packed it was, it didn’t feel like hype.

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Goldberg clearly set out to deliver something on a bigger scale - a Gold Standard experience you could see in how everything came together, from the lineup to the structure of the night and how the crowd stayed locked in from start to finish.

While Shallipopi and Famous Pluto were already billed to perform, the night took an unexpected turn when Zerry DL joined them on stage. The appearance of all three Uzama brothers instantly lifted the atmosphere, turning an already electric crowd into something even louder, even more alive.

But the story didn’t start on stage.

Fans at Goldberg Golden Fiesta Benin

From the moment they arrived in Benin, the Uzama brothers made their presence felt. They paid homage at the palace of the Oba, setting the tone for what the night represented. Then they took it to the streets, connecting directly with the people, sharing food items and gifts, and building anticipation across the city.

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By the time the show began, Benin was already fully locked in.

Fans having fun at Goldberg Golden Fiesta Benin

DJ Neptune, a proud son of the soil, brought that connection to life on stage. In a moment that stood out, he greeted his people properly, and even dropped to 10 push-ups with an extra 5 urged on by Shody.

DJ Stormy and Jerry Shaffer kept the momentum going, delivering steady waves of energy throughout the night. Importantly, local talents were not left out. Upcoming artistes had their moment on stage, setting the tone before the headliners took over.

A fan posing for the camera at Goldberg Golden Fiesta Benin

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From the early build-up to the final performances, everything fed into the same outcome - a crowd that stayed engaged, reacted in real time, and carried the energy all through.

Goldberg came in prepared, but more importantly, they read the room right, delivering a Gold Standard experience that the city responded to.

And Benin showed up exactly how you’d expect when it’s their own on stage.