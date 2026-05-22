Obi Cubana abandons Tinubu’s City Boy Movement, deletes all related posts on his Instagram page.

Following heavy online backlash, socialite Obi Cubana has reportedly wiped his Instagram page of posts related to his appointment as South-East Coordinator for the pro-Tinubu "City Boy Movement.

Following heavy online backlash, socialite Obi Cubana has reportedly wiped his Instagram page of posts related to his appointment as South-East Coordinator for the pro-Tinubu "City Boy Movement.

Nigerian businessman Obinna Iyiegbu reportedly deleted City Boy Movement posts from Instagram amid backlash over his support for President Bola Tinubu.

Obinna Iyiegbu reportedly removed posts linked to the City Boy Movement from his Instagram page after criticism from Nigerians online.

The businessman recently became the South-East Coordinator of the pro-Tinubu political group supporting President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Supporters defended his decision, saying political association is his personal right and part of democratic freedom.

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Nigerian businessman and socialite Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has reportedly removed posts linked to the City Boy Movement from his Instagram page following criticism over his support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The development comes weeks after Obi Cubana was announced as the South-East Coordinator of the pro-Tinubu political support group.

Checks on his Instagram page reportedly showed that several posts associated with the movement were no longer visible, although the businessman has not issued any official statement regarding the alleged deletion as of the time of filing this report.

The Appointment: Seyi Tinubu (left), patron of the City Boy Movement, presents the appointment letter to Obi Cubana (right), marking his short-lived public debut as the group’s South-East leader

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The City Boy Movement is known as a youth-focused political advocacy platform created to promote President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda.” The group has organised rallies, campus tours, empowerment programmes, food drives and distribution of relief materials in different parts of Nigeria.

Obi Cubana’s appointment into the movement generated mixed reactions online, especially among some Nigerians from the South-East who expected him to remain politically neutral or align differently after the 2023 presidential election.

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Supporters of the businessman, however, argued that his decision to join the movement was a personal political choice and should not attract attacks or hostility.

In an article defending his appointment, supporters described Obi Cubana as a respected entrepreneur whose influence among young Nigerians makes him a strategic figure for political mobilisation in the South-East.

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The article stated that, “His decision to accept the role of Director of the City Boy Movement, a support platform for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the South East should therefore be understood strictly within a strategic framework, not through sentiment or emotion.”

It also argued that political alliances are part of democratic practice and should not be interpreted as betrayal.

“Freedom of association remains a cornerstone of any plural society. Obi Cubana, like every citizen, retains the right to make choices based on personal conviction and perceived capacity to add value,” the piece added.

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While supporters defend Obi Cubana’s right to political association, critics in the South-East have labeled the move as a misalignment with regional sentiments, leading to the current social media tension.

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The article further claimed that the South-East region has often lost opportunities because of emotional political decisions and called for stronger engagement with the centre for development and national relevance.

Obi Cubana, who hails from Oba in Anambra State, has built a strong reputation in Nigeria’s hospitality and entertainment industry over the years. He is also known for philanthropy, youth empowerment and business mentorship.

His appointment letter into the City Boy Movement was reportedly presented by Seyi Tinubu, son of President Tinubu and founder of the movement.