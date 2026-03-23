ICPC to arraign Nasir El-Rufa’i in federal and state high courts over multiple criminal charges

The ICPC will arraign former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i in both federal and state high courts over charges including money laundering, abuse of office, and fraud. Court dates and proceedings are underway.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) released a press statement on Monday, signed by John Okor Odey, Anipr, Head, Media and Public Communications.

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According to the press release, “ICPC is set to arraign the former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufa’i (M) and one Joel Adoga (M) at the Federal High Court of Nigeria in the Kaduna Judicial Division on Tuesday, the 24th March 2026. The suit with number FHC/KD/73/2026 has charges ranging from conversion and possession of public property, to money laundering.”

It further went on to say, “Similarly, another charge, number KDH/KAD/ICPC/01/26, against Mallam Nasir El-Rufa’i and one Amadu Sule (LEDA), has also been filed before a Kaduna State High Court in the Kaduna Judicial Division.”

The charges in the State High Court case range from abuse of office, fraud, and intent to commit fraud to conferring undue advantage, among others.

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READ ALSO: El-Rufai Accuses ICPC of Attempting to Force Him Out of Politics as Condition for His Release

The ICPC filed both charges on the 18th of March, 2026. The date of arraignment in the State High Court will be communicated at the appropriate time as determined by the Court.

“The ICPC wishes to inform the public that Mallam Nasir El-Rufa’i has been duly served.”

The ICPC restates its commitment to adhering fully to due process and the rule of law at all times.

Just last month, the Nigerian government filed cybercrime charges against Nasir El-Rufai at the Federal High Court in Abuja over the alleged unlawful interception of the phone communications of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

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The charge was filed by the DSS counsel at the federal high court in Abuja, and it read, “That you, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, adult, male, on 13th February, 2026, while appearing as a guest on Arise TV Station’s Prime Time Programme in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this court, did admit during the interview that you and your cohorts unlawfully intercepted the Phone Communications of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 12 (1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Amendment, Act, 2024,” the charge reads.

“That you, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, adult, male, on 13 February, 2026, while appearing as a guest on Arise TV Station’s Prime Time Programme in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this court, did state during the interview that you know and relate with certain individual, who unlawfully intercepted the Phone Communications of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, without reporting the said individual to relevant Security agencies and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 27(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Amendment, Act, 2024.