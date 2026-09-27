Transgender NICU nurse charged for assaulting premature baby after she suffers multiple broken bones and bruises

A former transgender NICU nurse in Michigan faces four child abuse charges after a premature baby was found with multiple fractures and bruises.

Former NICU nurse Kieran Ansley faces four child abuse charges in Michigan.

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A premature baby was found with multiple fractures and bruises before discharge.

Investigators reviewed hospital records during their investigation.

The nurse denies wrongdoing through his lawyer as the case continues.

A former neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) nurse in Michigan, Kieran L. Ansley, has been charged with four counts of child abuse after a premature baby girl in his care was found with multiple fractures and bruises at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

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Ansley, 43, who identifies as a transgender man, was arrested in September 2026 after investigators began looking into injuries discovered on the infant, who had spent months in the hospital after being born extremely prematurely.

The baby girl was born in November 2025 at 23 weeks, weighing just 1 pound, 1 ounce, and had remained in the NICU while receiving specialised care. According to her family, she had made significant progress and was only days away from being discharged when the injuries were discovered.

The baby’s grandfather, Robert Steavens, said the family was preparing to take her home before the discovery.

“She was born at 23 weeks: 1 pound, 1 ounce. And she made it through her due date, ready to go home. And then two days before she was ready to go home, this happened,” Steavens said.

According to court documents, the infant’s mother visited the NICU on the morning of April 3, 2026, and noticed injuries that were not present when she had left the previous night. She reportedly saw bruises on the baby and noticed that the child’s tongue appeared “blue and almost black.”

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Investigators said medical examinations, including a skeletal survey, found multiple fractures, including injuries to the baby’s legs, as well as bruising on parts of her body including her hands, arms, thigh, buttocks, abdomen and tongue. Court documents stated that “the totality of the findings resulted in a diagnosis of pediatric physical abuse.”

The investigation also examined activity records from the baby’s hospital room. According to court documents, there were 32 recorded entries into the room overnight, with 27 involving Ansley. Investigators said the records showed who entered the room but did not by themselves establish what occurred during those visits.

Court documents also allege that when the baby’s parents arrived, Ansley approached them before they reached the room and told them the infant had “slept through the night.” The records state that the mother raised concerns about the baby’s condition before the injuries were reported to hospital staff.

Ansley faces two counts of second-degree child abuse, which are felony charges, and two counts of fourth-degree child abuse, according to court records. He has been released on bond with an electronic tether while the case continues.

His lawyer, Damian Nunzio, said Ansley had cooperated with investigators and maintained that more information would emerge during the legal process.

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“We intend on running a thorough investigation to get all the information in this case,” Nunzio said.

Corewell Health, the healthcare system that operates Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, confirmed that Ansley is no longer employed by the organisation and said it was cooperating with the investigation.

“Our hearts go out to the patient and the patient’s family. The care and safety of our patients is our top priority, and we have zero tolerance for abuse,” the hospital said in a statement.

The baby has since been discharged from the hospital and is now at home with her family. Her grandfather said she is “doing wonderful” as the family awaits the outcome of the case.

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