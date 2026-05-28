A new report ranked Kano state as the best place to raise children in Nigeria.

A new report ranked Kano state as the best place to raise children in Nigeria.

Kano beats Lagos, Abuja as best state to raise a family in Nigeria: full list

A new SBM Intelligence report has ranked Kano as the best state to raise a family in Nigeria, ahead of Lagos and Abuja, while Cross River placed last.

The report assessed states using factors like safety, healthcare, electricity, childcare, education and affordability.

Cross River ranked last, with residents citing poor infrastructure, healthcare and living conditions.

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Kano State has been ranked the best state in Nigeria to raise a family, ahead of Lagos and Abuja, according to a new report by SBM Intelligence. Cross River State ranked last.

The report, titled Where Nigerian Families Actually Thrive, assessed eight states across 15 indicators including income levels, healthcare access, electricity supply, childcare, education, safety, and housing affordability.

Kano State ranked highest in SBM Intelligence’s family quality-of-life report.

Data was drawn from two surveys including a Quality of Life Survey with 442 respondents and a Power Survey with 191 respondents, conducted between January and May 2026.

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Why Kano came first

According to the report, Kano topped the composite ranking due to strong performance across several critical areas.

"Kano, often overlooked in national quality-of-life conversations, tops the composite ranking. Its residents have the best perception of grid supply, it has the safest streets, the most affordable daily life, and the easiest access to childcare of the states surveyed," the report stated.

The report assessed factors affecting family life including safety, education and childcare.

SBM Intelligence noted that while income levels in Kano remain lower than in major commercial cities, lower living costs and improved public safety create a more stable environment for raising children.

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The state's relatively high safety score was partly linked to a 2,000-member neighbourhood watch structure and intelligence-sharing arrangements with neighbouring states.

Full rankings /5

Kano - 3.92 Rivers - 3.29 Oyo - 3.09 Abuja - 2.97 Anambra - 2.85 Bauchi - 2.81 Lagos - 2.61 Cross River - 2.1

Rising housing and living costs affected Lagos State’s ranking in the report.

Rivers State came second, driven by strong healthcare outcomes, family stability, and the lowest disruption frequency in the survey. Abuja placed fourth, performing well on income and social support but weakened by rising living costs and negative sentiment around electricity supply.

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Lagos, despite remaining Nigeria's commercial hub, continues to struggle with rising housing costs and worsening affordability pressures, factors that appear to have hurt its overall ranking.

Cross River ranked last

At the bottom of the eight-state ranking was Cross River State, which scored last on 11 of the 15 measured indicators. The report described the state as facing a broad quality-of-life crisis, with nearly nine in ten residents expressing a desire to relocate.

Cross River State ranked last in the family quality-of-life assessment.

Poor infrastructure, weak healthcare, unreliable electricity, and deteriorating education standards were cited as the main concerns.

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