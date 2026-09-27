The full story of Ishola Oyenusi, the 1970s Lagos armed robber who ended up at the firing squad.

The full story of Ishola Oyenusi, the 1970s Lagos armed robber who ended up at the firing squad.

The story of the rise and fall of Ishola Oyenusi, the notorious armed robber who terrorised the streets of Lagos in the 1970s and was executed at Bar Beach

The story of Ishola Oyenusi, the notorious armed robber who terrorised Lagos in the 1970s, from his rise in crime to his public execution.

Ishola Oyenusi became one of Lagos’ most feared armed robbers in the 1970s.

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He was known as “Dr Oyenusi” and led a gang behind several daring robbery operations.

His arrest followed a major robbery operation that increased the police hunt for him.

Oyenusi was executed by firing squad at Bar Beach in 1971.

Long before the names of Nigeria’s later notorious criminals became household names, there was Ishola Oyenusi, a man whose name alone was enough to send fear through Lagos streets in the 1970s.

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Known popularly as “Dr Oyenusi”, he became one of Nigeria’s most infamous armed robbers, leading a gang accused of carrying out daring and violent operations across Lagos and parts of the South-West. His story became so notorious that decades after his death, filmmakers continued to revisit his life, turning his rise and fall into one of Nigeria’s most talked-about crime stories.

But before he became the feared “Doctor” whose name dominated crime reports, Oyenusi was just a young boy whose life gradually moved from petty crimes into organised armed robbery.

The early years of Ishola Oyenusi

Accounts of Oyenusi’s early life paint a picture of a young man who grew up in difficult circumstances. Some reports say he struggled with poverty and had limited educational opportunities, eventually turning to crime at a young age.

According to reports about his life, Oyenusi started with stealing before moving into more serious crimes. His criminal journey reportedly began with petty theft, but as he became more confident, he progressed into car theft and armed robbery.

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One account published by The Independent claimed that one of his earliest major crimes involved stealing a car because his girlfriend needed money. The operation reportedly ended with the death of the car owner, after which Oyenusi sold the vehicle and gave the proceeds to his girlfriend.

The story became one of the many contradictions surrounding him. While he was feared for his violent crimes, some accounts described him as a man who could be affectionate and generous towards people close to him.

Reports also described him as a romantic man who cared deeply about his relationships, but one who had a dangerous temper and could become violent when angry.

How Ishola Oyenusi became “Doctor”

Nototrious Ishola Oyenusi smoking

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As his involvement in crime grew, Oyenusi developed a larger-than-life identity that would eventually make him famous.

Although he was not a medical doctor, he became known as “Dr Oyenusi” — a nickname that added to the image he created around himself.

The title became part of his criminal persona, and over time, the name “Doctor Oyenusi” became associated with fear and violence. Some reports referred to him as “Doctor Rob and Kill”, a nickname linked to the brutality associated with his gang’s operations.

He was not just a lone criminal. Oyenusi became the leader of a gang that carried out organised armed robberies, using firearms and intimidation to attack their targets.

The robber who gripped Lagos in fear

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By the late 1960s and early 1970s, Lagos was dealing with rising concerns over armed robbery, and Oyenusi emerged as one of the most feared figures of that era.

His gang reportedly targeted businesses, factories, wealthy individuals and other establishments. Unlike criminals who tried to remain unknown, Oyenusi’s reputation grew because of the boldness of his operations.

Stories about him spread quickly. Some people believed he was protected by charms and could not be easily captured. His confidence and the fear surrounding him helped create the image of a man who believed he was beyond reach.

According to reports, he once boasted about his ability to survive dangerous situations, reinforcing the belief among some Nigerians that he was almost untouchable.

But while stories about his power grew, the police continued their search for him.

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The robbery that sealed his fate

One of the most notable crimes linked to Oyenusi was the WAHUM Industries robbery in Ikeja, Lagos, in 1971.

During the operation, Oyenusi and his gang reportedly attacked the factory and escaped with about £28,000, which was a significant amount of money at the time. A police officer was also killed during the robbery.

The incident increased pressure on security agencies to capture him. The man who had spent years building a reputation as an untouchable criminal was now one of the country’s most wanted men.

Eventually, the police caught up with him.

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The arrest of Lagos’ feared robber

Ishola Oyenusi led to the execution ground

Oyenusi was arrested in 1971 and later tried alongside members of his gang.

His arrest became a major event because many Nigerians had followed stories of his crimes for years. The man who had become a symbol of fear was finally in police custody.

During his trial, he was convicted of armed robbery and related offences and sentenced to death by firing squad alongside six members of his gang.

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For authorities at the time, the execution was also a message to other criminals as Nigeria battled a growing problem of violent robbery.

On September 8, 1971, Ishola Oyenusi was taken to Bar Beach in Lagos for execution.

The event attracted a huge crowd, with thousands of people gathering to witness the final moments of the man whose name had dominated conversations about crime in Lagos.

Reports from the period described Oyenusi as calm and confident as he was led to the execution ground. What many people remembered most was that he was reportedly smiling.

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The image of the feared robber walking towards a firing squad with a smile became one of the most enduring parts of his story.

Some accounts said his confidence came from his belief in charms and his conviction that he could escape death. Others saw it as the final display of the personality that had defined him throughout his criminal career.

Before his execution, reports quoted him as saying: “I am dying for the offence I have committed.”

Moments later, soldiers took their positions, and the man who had spent years using guns to terrorise others was killed by gunfire.

His execution brought an end to the life of one of Nigeria’s most notorious armed robbers.

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The legacy of Ishola Oyenusi

Although Oyenusi died more than five decades ago, his name remains one of the most recognised in Nigeria’s crime history.

His story has been retold through books, newspaper reports and films, including Eddie Ugbomah’s 1977 movie “The Rise and Fall of Dr Oyenusi” and a later Nollywood adaptation titled “Oyenusi”, starring Odunlade Adekola.