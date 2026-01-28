Google Search Now Lets You Ask Follow-Up Questions Using AI

Google Search now lets users ask follow-up questions directly from AI Overviews, using its latest Gemini 3 model to offer deeper, contextual answers.

Google has taken a notable step in how people use its search engine by letting users ask follow-up questions directly from AI summaries in Search results. This update , powered by Google’s newest artificial intelligence model Gemini 3 , makes the search experience feel more like a conversation than a series of separate queries.

Traditionally, Google Search has shown links and short answers, but recent changes introduce AI Overviews, concise, summarised responses generated by AI that appear at the top of search results. What’s new now is the ability to carry on a dialogue from these overviews without having to type a fresh query every time.

This feature is rolling out first on mobile devices , where AI Overviews are already commonly seen, and signals a shift in how people interact with Google Search. Instead of spending time opening various links to piece together information, users can get deeper insights and ask follow-up questions in a continuous flow, all without leaving the search page.

The effect is that search behaviour could change significantly. People who research topics in depth will find the experience faster and less fragmented. Users can now spend less time switching between browser tabs and more time getting answers directly in one place.

How Follow-Up Questions Work — And Why It Changes Everyday Searching

The way this new Google Search feature works is straightforward but powerful. When you type a question into the Google search bar and receive an AI Overview, you will now see an option to ask another question right below that summary. The tool still displays the regular list of web links, but the focus moves to conversation-style interaction with the AI.

Under the hood, this is powered by Gemini 3, Google’s latest large language model designed to offer richer and more accurate AI responses. Gemini 3 replaced the earlier model that powered AI Overviews, and Google says it helps deliver improved context and better understanding of what users want.

What makes this different from a normal search is that Google remembers the context of your previous query. You don’t need to rephrase or type the whole question again. For example, if you asked “How to grow tomatoes at home,” and the AI Overview gives a summary, you could follow up with “What type of soil is best for tomatoes?” directly from that same interface. This keeps the conversation smooth and continuous.

This means searching becomes faster and more intuitive. Instead of jumping between multiple tabs, tapping back and forth, or trying to refine search terms, users can explore topics step by step. The experience feels similar to chatting with an AI assistant, but it happens right within the familiar Google Search environment.

There are still traditional links below the AI answers, so users can always click through to original sources if they want more detail or want to verify the information. That combination of AI-generated summaries and classic search results helps keep the best of both worlds in place.

At the same time, this shift raises important questions about accuracy and reliance on AI answers. While the technology strives to offer helpful information, AI summaries can sometimes be incomplete or less precise than detailed articles. Users who depend solely on AI responses might overlook nuances that deeper research would reveal.

Why Google Is Making This Move Now

Google’s decision to let users ask follow-up questions in Search reflects a broader effort to keep pace with changes in how people look for information online. Search engines are no longer just tools that list links; they are evolving into interactive assistants that understand context and conversational needs.

One key reason for this shift is rising competition from standalone AI tools such as ChatGPT and Perplexity. These platforms have popularised conversational search experiences where users ask a series of follow-up questions and get detailed answers in return. Google’s update brings similar capabilities into its core Search product, helping it remain a leader in how people find information online.

At the centre of this strategy is Gemini 3, Google’s most advanced AI model to date. By making Gemini 3 the default for AI Overviews globally, Google aims to offer higher-quality AI summaries that better understand user intent and deliver context-aware responses.

This development also aligns with broader trends in technology. People are increasingly seeking direct answers and deeper insights from simple queries. Instead of typing multiple variations of a question, they want a fluid conversation that helps them explore topics quickly and naturally.

As this trend continues, the boundary between search engines and AI assistants will become less distinct. Traditional search has been built around keywords and link lists for decades. Now, conversational AI answers are taking a larger role, providing quick summaries and deeper explanations without users needing to leave the results page.

This evolution could also reshape how websites and publishers get traffic from search engines. If users get more answers directly on Google Search through AI Overviews, the number of clicks to external sites might change. Some publishers have already expressed concern that AI-generated summaries could reduce visits to their content. Still, Google argues that the presence of clear links and the ability to dig deeper ensures that original sources remain accessible and relevant.