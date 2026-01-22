OpenAI introduces age prediction in ChatGPT to protect teens online, applying content restrictions and parental controls while allowing adults full access through secure age verification.

Artificial Intelligence is changing the way we interact with technology, but it comes with risks, especially for younger users. OpenAI has introduced an age prediction system in ChatGPT to identify users likely under 18 and provide an age-appropriate experience. The update is designed to strengthen teen safety on AI platforms and reduce exposure to content that may be harmful or unsuitable.

This new system is part of OpenAI’s broader effort to make ChatGPT safer for minors, while still offering adults full access to the platform. The feature is currently rolling out to ChatGPT consumer plans and will expand to additional regions in the coming weeks.

How the Age Prediction Works

OpenAI’s age prediction system uses a combination of account signals and behavioural patterns to estimate whether someone is a minor. Unlike simply asking users for their age, this method relies on multiple indicators to make predictions more reliable.

The AI considers several factors, including: Account age : How long the user’s account has existed.

Activity patterns : Times of use and the way the user interacts with the platform.

Behavioural cues : How features are accessed and what type of queries are made.

Profile information: Age or other details previously provided.

If the AI predicts a user is likely under 18, extra safety measures are automatically applied. OpenAI notes the system errs on the side of caution, prioritising protection for teens.

For adults incorrectly flagged as minors, there is a secure verification process through Persona, where a user can submit a selfie to confirm their age and restore full access. This ensures adults are not restricted unnecessarily while keeping teen safety a priority.

What Protections Teens Get

When ChatGPT identifies a likely minor, several safeguards are applied to create a safer experience. The teen protections include limiting access to content such as: Graphic violence or gory material

Risky viral challenges that could encourage unsafe behaviour

Sexual, romantic, or violent roleplay

Self-harm content

Content promoting extreme beauty standards or unhealthy dieting

These protections work alongside parental controls , allowing parents to set quiet hours, monitor usage, or receive alerts if the system detects signs of distress. Teens can still explore ChatGPT for learning, creativity, and curiosity, but with fewer risks of encountering harmful material.

OpenAI says these layered safeguards balance accessibility and protection, giving teens a meaningful experience while prioritising safety. The combination of AI monitoring and parental oversight ensures teens can use ChatGPT confidently and responsibly.

OpenAI’s Ongoing Efforts and Future Plans

OpenAI emphasises that the age prediction system is continuously evolving. The company is working with academic and safety experts to refine the model, reduce errors, and improve accuracy.

The rollout will expand internationally, including the European Union, in the coming weeks. OpenAI continues to monitor performance and plans to integrate feedback from users and families to enhance the system further.

This update complements existing ChatGPT safety features. Teens still benefit from content filters and moderation tools designed to minimise exposure to sensitive material. Adults can regain full access through secure age verification, ensuring the platform remains versatile for all users.

OpenAI’s efforts reflect a commitment to AI safety for teens, showing how predictive technology and parental controls can work together to protect younger audiences while maintaining usability for adults.

The Bigger Picture

The new age prediction system is part of a larger push to make AI safer and more responsible for minors. As AI becomes more integrated into learning, entertainment, and everyday life, companies like OpenAI are under pressure to create safeguards that reduce risks for teens.

By automatically identifying likely minors and applying safety measures, OpenAI is demonstrating a proactive approach to teen protections in AI. The system allows young users to explore ChatGPT for schoolwork, creativity, and learning, while reducing exposure to inappropriate or harmful content.

OpenAI’s age prediction feature, combined with parental controls and secure verification, provides a layered safety net. It ensures teens have a safe, age-appropriate AI experience, while adults retain full access after verification. The company plans to continue improving the model and expanding it to more regions, highlighting its commitment to responsible and safe AI use worldwide.