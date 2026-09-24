This is Esther Okereke, the Nollywood actress running for president in 2027

Esther Okereke, Nollywood actress and filmmaker, is now the NRM presidential candidate for 2027 after years in entertainment and humanitarian work.

Esther Okereke moved from Nollywood into politics with a 2027 presidential ambition.

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She emerged as the National Rescue Movement’s presidential candidate.

The actress says her humanitarian work influenced her decision to join politics.

Okereke has unveiled the ESTHER Agenda outlining her vision for Nigeria.

Esther Nkem Okereke has spent years playing different roles on screen, but her latest ambition has moved her from Nollywood scripts to Nigeria’s political stage.

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The actress and filmmaker is the presidential candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) for the 2027 general election after emerging as the party’s flag bearer at its presidential primary held in Abuja.

Her journey from entertainment to politics has attracted attention because she is attempting to transition from a career in film into a bid for Nigeria’s highest political office.

Before venturing into politics, Okereke built a career in Nollywood as an actress and producer. She has featured in films including A Woman’s Plight, Wedding Saga, Crux, Enigma, Rebellion, Venom, Silent Sound, The Revealing, The Expected and My Wife and I.

Beyond acting, she has also been involved in business and humanitarian activities. Reports describe her as an entrepreneur with interests in areas including construction, real estate, hospitality and sports, while also running foundations focused on supporting vulnerable groups.

According to Okereke, her decision to enter politics was influenced by her experiences working with people in need and her frustration with the challenges facing Nigerians.

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In an interview with TheCable Lifestyle, she explained that she began questioning how much more impact she could make through charity work alone.

“We started our foundation to take care of inmates, prisoners, pensioners, and uniformed personnel. All of this was being done single-handedly. No grants, no support from anywhere.”

Nollywood actor Esther Nkem Okereke running for 2027 presidency

She said the difficulty of sustaining those efforts made her believe that change required involvement in the system itself.

“If the system were working, this would not be happening. So, I said, the only way to get things done is to make the system work.”

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Okereke has also pushed back against the idea that her political ambition is based only on her celebrity status. In interviews, she has described herself as more than an actress, pointing to her humanitarian work and experience with communities.

“I’m not just an actress. I am a humanitarian in politics, I would say that. I run foundations that cater to the widows, orphans, and those living with disabilities.”

After securing the NRM ticket, Okereke unveiled what she called the ESTHER Agenda, a framework built around issues including education, security, technology, housing, entrepreneurship and restitution.

She said the agenda represents her vision for addressing Nigeria’s challenges, including electricity, insecurity, education and economic development.

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Speaking about why she chose to contest the presidency rather than remain outside government, she said:

“There is a reserved seat for women. Why not in the executive? So, I picked the presidential seat. That is where the decisions are being made.”

Okereke’s move into politics places her among a growing number of Nigerian entertainers who have moved into public office or sought elective positions. Nollywood figures such as Funke Akindele and Tonto Dikeh previously contested political offices in the 2023 elections.