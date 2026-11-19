Bundle of Joy — Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Joshua confirms birth of baby girl just weeks before $200M fight

Anthony Joshua has confirmed the birth of his baby daughter just three weeks before his long-awaited heavyweight showdown with Tyson Fury.

The 37-year-old Nigerian star revealed the joyful news in an interview with The Sun, describing the arrival as “a big blessing” and calling himself a proud “girl dad.”

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The baby girl, weighing five-and-a-half pounds, was born on Saturday to Nicole Osbourne, Joshua’s former childhood sweetheart and mother of his 11-year-old son JJ.

The couple, who are not currently in a romantic relationship, plan to raise their children together as an extended family.

The newborn has not yet been named, with Joshua simply referring to her as “my Princess.”

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Anthony Joshua and son JJ

Joshua said the decision to expand his family was deliberate and deeply personal. It came in the wake of the tragic car crash in Nigeria last December that claimed the lives of his two best friends, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele.

“It was my duty. I wanted to bring life back into the world,” he explained. “This past year has been incredibly tough. I realised how precious life is, and how short it can be.”

Currently deep in training camp in Marbella, Joshua has yet to meet his daughter in person but has shared FaceTime calls. He plans to hold her for the first time the day after the fight.

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That fight takes place on 11 December at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, where Joshua will finally face Fury for the vacant WBA Super heavyweight title in a blockbuster streamed globally on Netflix.