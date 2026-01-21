Google Report Shows Nigerians Use AI For Learning And Business More Than Most Of The World

A new Google report shows 88% of Nigerians use AI, outpacing global adoption and driving learning, work, and entrepreneurship.

While many countries are still arguing about Artificial Intelligence , Nigerians have already put it to work.

According to the Our Life with AI 2026 report, 88% of Nigerian adults have used an AI chatbot. That figure represents an 18-point rise from last year and places Nigeria far ahead of the global average of 62%. More importantly, it reveals how Nigerians are turning AI into a tool for learning, work, and income in ways many countries are still trying to understand.

Nigeria now leads the world in everyday AI use

The report shows that AI adoption in Nigeria has grown faster than in most parts of the world. In just one year, usage jumped by 18 percentage points, showing how quickly AI tools have become part of everyday life.

This level of adoption places Nigeria ahead of many developed markets. While global conversations still focus on the risks and limits of AI, Nigerians appear more focused on what the technology can do for them right now.

Google says the data reflects how people are using AI with purpose, not just curiosity. The company describes Nigeria as a market where AI is helping people move faster in education, careers, and personal growth.

Learning, work, and business all in one place

One of the strongest findings in the Google Ipsos report is how Nigerians are using AI across multiple areas of life at once.

93% of Nigerian users rely on AI to learn or understand complex topics, far above the global average of 74%. Students use it to break down difficult subjects, professionals use it to learn new skills , and job seekers use it to prepare for interviews or career shifts.

AI has also become a trusted work companion. 91% of Nigerians say they use AI to assist with work, helping with writing, planning, research, and everyday tasks that would otherwise take more time.

Perhaps most striking is the entrepreneurial angle. 80% of Nigerians use AI to explore new business ideas or career changes, nearly double the global average of 42%. In a country where side businesses and self-employment are common, AI is increasingly seen as a support system rather than a threat.

For many users, one tool does it all. The same chatbot that explains a concept can help draft a proposal, outline a business idea, or plan a new venture.

Education and ambition are pushing adoption forward

Education plays a major role in Nigeria’s AI story. The report shows overwhelming confidence in AI’s impact on learning. 91% of Nigerians believe AI has a positive effect on how people learn and access information, while 95% say university students and educators are likely to benefit from AI tools.

This trust comes from experience. AI offers instant explanations, personalised learning, and flexible access, all of which matter in a country where education paths are often non-linear.

Beyond classrooms, ambition is a key driver. AI is helping Nigerians fill skill gaps, sharpen ideas, and move faster. For entrepreneurs, it can act as a research assistant. For professionals, it becomes a planning partner. For students, it offers clarity when traditional resources fall short.

Rather than replacing effort, AI is being used to amplify it.

A level of optimism that stands out globally

While global conversations around AI often focus on fear and uncertainty, Nigeria stands apart. The report shows that 80% of Nigerians feel excited about the potential of AI, compared with only 20% who feel more concerned. Globally, opinions are far more divided.

Among Nigerians who use AI frequently, excitement rises to 90%. This suggests that familiarity reduces fear. The more people use AI, the more confident they feel about its role in their future.

This optimism is grounded in usefulness. AI is not an abstract idea for many Nigerians. It is something that already helps them learn faster, work smarter, and think more clearly about their goals.

What Google says about Nigeria’s AI moment

Google sees Nigeria’s approach as a signal of what practical AI adoption can look like. Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications and Public Affairs Manager for Google in West Africa, says the findings reflect creativity and purpose.

According to him, Nigerians are using AI to unlock opportunities for learning, growth, and economic empowerment. The report, he notes, goes beyond adoption numbers and shows a country actively shaping its future with technology.

Google says it remains focused on keeping AI tools helpful and accessible, especially in regions where technology can accelerate progress at scale.

How the survey was conducted

The Our Life with AI: helpfulness in the hands of more people report was conducted by Ipsos on behalf of Google between September 22 and October 10, 2025. The survey sampled around 1,000 Nigerian adults aged 18 and above, representing the country’s online population.

Nigeria’s lead in AI adoption

Nigeria’s AI story is not about hype. It is about usage. With 88% of adults already using AI chatbots, the country has moved beyond early adoption into something more settled and practical.