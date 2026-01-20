OpenAI Confirms Ads Are Coming to ChatGPT as It Expands Cheaper Access

OpenAI has confirmed plans to introduce ads in ChatGPT while expanding cheaper access options, explaining how advertising will work and what it means for users.

OpenAI has confirmed plans to introduce advertising into ChatGPT, marking a major shift in how one of the world’s most widely used AI tools will be funded. The company says ads will help it expand access to ChatGPT through cheaper plans, while keeping paid subscriptions free from advertising. In a blog post outlining its approach to advertising and access, OpenAI explained that ads will be clearly separated from AI responses and will not influence what ChatGPT says to users.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The move follows earlier comments from the company suggesting that advertising was being explored as a way to support long-term growth without locking powerful AI tools behind expensive paywalls. The move follows earlier reports sparked by an X user who spotted an “ads feature” in the latest ChatGPT Android beta, alongside indications that OpenAI’s leadership was already considering advertising.

ChatGPT currently serves hundreds of millions of users globally, many of whom rely on the free version. OpenAI says introducing ads allows it to keep that free access available while offering a lower-cost subscription option for people who want fewer limits but cannot afford premium plans.

How advertising will work inside ChatGPT

According to OpenAI, ads will not appear inside ChatGPT’s responses. Instead, they will be placed in clearly marked areas of the interface, such as the home screen or other browsing-style sections of the app. The company stressed that ads will not affect how ChatGPT answers questions, gives explanations, or helps users with tasks. “We don’t believe ads should influence the output of our models,” OpenAI said, adding that maintaining trust in ChatGPT’s responses remains a priority.

Advertisement

Advertisement

OpenAI’s ChatGPT | Credit: X

Users will also have options to manage ad personalisation. OpenAI says it plans to limit the use of sensitive data and will not sell personal chat content to advertisers. Conversations with ChatGPT will not be used to target ads based on private or sensitive information. This clarification appears designed to address concerns that advertising could compromise the reliability of ChatGPT or turn conversations into subtle marketing pitches.

A cheaper way to access ChatGPT

Alongside advertising, OpenAI confirmed plans for a lower-cost subscription tier supported by ads. This option is expected to sit between the free version and the existing paid plans such as ChatGPT Plus. The company says paid subscriptions will remain ad-free. Users who already pay for ChatGPT will not see adverts introduced into their accounts as a result of this change. By offering multiple pricing options, OpenAI hopes to make ChatGPT accessible to more people globally, especially in regions where subscription costs can be a barrier. The ad-supported tier is positioned as a way to balance affordability with sustainability.

Why OpenAI is turning to ads now

Advertisement

Advertisement

Running large AI models like ChatGPT is expensive. OpenAI has repeatedly pointed to the rising costs of computing power, infrastructure, and safety research. Advertising, the company says, provides an additional revenue stream that does not rely solely on subscriptions. OpenAI has previously said it wants to avoid turning ChatGPT into a tool that only wealthy users or large organisations can afford. Ads offer a way to fund free and low-cost access without removing paid options for those who prefer an uninterrupted experience. The advertising announcement fits into that same theme of setting boundaries around how the product operates and earns money.

Privacy and data concerns

Advertising inside AI products raises immediate questions about data use, and OpenAI addressed this directly. The company said it will not allow advertisers to target users based on the content of their private chats. Instead, ads will rely on general signals such as location or broad interests, similar to how advertising works across many digital platforms today. OpenAI also said users will be able to see and manage ad preferences, giving them some control over how ads appear. The company emphasised that user trust remains central to ChatGPT’s success. Any advertising system, it said, must align with that expectation. RELATED: Google’s Gemini Can Now Use Your Emails and Photos for Personalised Answers

What this means for ChatGPT’s future

With ads now officially part of ChatGPT’s roadmap, OpenAI is signalling that the platform is evolving from an experimental AI chatbot into a long-term consumer product with multiple revenue streams. For users, the experience will depend on the plan they choose. Free users and those on cheaper subscriptions will see ads, while paid users will continue to enjoy an ad-free environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement