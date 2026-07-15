Actress Sarah Martins recounts how a man insulted her for giving his wife a ride during flooding

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins recounted an encounter where she offered a lift to a female neighbour struggling through deep floodwater outside her estate, only to be met with aggressive verbal abuse from the woman's husband, who was walking further behind.

Despite Martin stopping the car to apologise and offering to give the husband a lift as well, the man insulted both women and walked away, prompting Martin to question whether his anger stemmed from jealousy, insecurity, or chauvinism.

Expressing shock at the man's behaviour, the actress warned women to be highly selective about who they marry, advising them to avoid "violent sadists" and stating that it is far better to remain single than to marry a partner who acts like an enemy.

Narrating the incident in a video shared on her Instagram page, Martins explained that she spotted a woman she recognised from her estate struggling through floodwater while waiting for transportation.

She said, “I was driving out of my estate today, and I ran into somebody I usually see at the estate. There was so much flood, and she was inside the water waiting for a cab or something.

As I was driving past, I asked her to join my car so I could drop her off. I didn’t know she was actually trekking inside that flood with her husband. Her husband was far behind her. So she entered my car and next thing, I saw a man pointing at her, shouting, ‘You must be mad, you must be crazy. Why you go leave for inside this water enter moto? You are an idiot. God go punish you.’

I was like, ‘Who is he?’ She now said he’s her husband. I drove close to where the man was and stopped to apologise. I told him I saw her inside the flood and decided to carry her to where the road was dry. I even asked him to join the car so I could drop both of them off. He looked at me from head to toe, insulted us and walked away.”