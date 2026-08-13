The woman arrested over the alleged Kano attack and a knife reportedly recovered by police. Photo: BBC News Pidgin

The woman arrested over the alleged Kano attack and a knife reportedly recovered by police. Photo: BBC News Pidgin

Kano woman allegedly cuts off boyfriend’s manhood after discovering he planned to marry another woman

Kano court remands Maimuna Idris over the alleged attack on boyfriend Ashiru Sani that severed his manhood after she discovered his marriage plans.

Maimuna Idris, 25, was remanded in Kano over the alleged attack on her boyfriend, Ashiru Sani.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police and prosecutors allege she attacked Sani with a sharp knife after learning he planned to marry another woman.

Idris faces charges of attempted culpable homicide and causing grievous hurt, with the case adjourned until September 9.

A 25-year-old woman, Maimuna Idris, has been remanded in a Kano correctional centre after she was accused of severing her boyfriend’s manhood during an attack at a hotel in the state.

Idris, who is from the Maigatari Local Government Area of Jigawa State, was arraigned before a Kano Magistrates’ Court on two counts of attempted culpable homicide and causing grievous hurt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The woman arrested over the alleged Kano attack and a knife reportedly recovered by police. Photo BBC News Pidgin

The alleged incident happened on July 27, 2026, at Badawa Quarters in Kano.

According to the prosecution, the case was reported to the Badawa Police Division by the management of Durbar Hotel at about 12:50 p.m.

READ NEXT: Police declare two men wanted over alleged murder of missing Lagos woman

The prosecution counsel, H.A. Sani-Buhari, told the court that Idris had allegedly attacked her boyfriend, Ashiru Sani, with a sharp knife.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sani-Buhari said the attack occurred at about 11 a.m., after Idris allegedly discovered that Sani intended to marry another woman.

The injured man was subsequently taken to Abubakar Imam Urology Hospital in Kano for medical treatment, according to the prosecution's account reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The court ordered Idris to be remanded in a correctional centre

The charges against Idris were brought under Sections 229 and 248 of the Penal Code.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is, however, conflicting reporting over Idris' plea. The Nation, P.M. News and other outlets cited NAN as reporting that she pleaded guilty , while The Eagle Online reported that she pleaded not guilty .

The discrepancy means the plea should be treated cautiously until the court record is independently confirmed.

Magistrate Sadiya Usman ordered Idris to be remanded in a correctional centre and adjourned the case until September 9, 2026, for further mention.

The court ordered Idris to be remanded in a correctional centre

Advertisement

Advertisement

The case followed an earlier police investigation into the alleged attack. On July 27, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, spokesperson for the Kano State Police Command, said the suspect had been arrested, and the knife allegedly used in the attack recovered.

He said detectives had begun investigating the incident and that the victim was taken to Abubakar Imam Urology Hospital.