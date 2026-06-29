Davido announces release date for his sixth album 'ORIADE'

Davido has announced July 31, 2026, as the release date for his upcoming album.

Davido has announced July 31, 2026, as the release date for his upcoming album.

The Nigerian megastar is set to return with a new surprise album as his over a decade iiloustrous career continues to reach new heights.

Davido has announced July 31, 2026, as the release date for his upcoming album.

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'ORIADE' will be Davido's 6th LP and 7th project.

Ahead of the announcement, he released a new single titled 'I Know Who I Be'.

Multi-award-winning megastar Davido has announced July 31, 2026, as the release date for his new album titled 'ORIADE'. He made the revelation in a post on his social media handles, with a video clip where he wore regal Yoruba attire and soundtracked by a rousing eulogy delivered in Yoruba and capturing the spirit of the album title.

"The kingdom expands. Chosen long before the throne," Davido captioned the post, which announces his upcoming album, which will be his sixth LP and 7th project since he broke into the Nigerian mainstream over a decade ago.

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ORIADE - A King in the Making

Davido is from the famous Adeleke Family, a royal house in the town of Ede, Osun State. His family's industry and illustriousness stretch decades and have earned them recognition as one of Nigeria's most wealthy and influential families.

Davido is a man of many titles and names, and among them is "Oriade", which translates to "the crowned head" or "the king". An African music royalty in his own right, the megastar has contributed immensely to the advancement of African music on the global stage.

Choosing to name his album 'Oriade' is a declaration of the royalty that runs through his lineage and his status as one of Nigeria's greatest ever musicians.

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Ahead of the album announcement, Davido recently released his first single of 2026, titled 'I Know Who I Be,' featuring South African hitmakers JAZZWRLD and GL Ceejay. The three-step record sees the Nigerian sensation continue his exploration of the budding South African sound through which he helped deliver the smash hit record 'Nakupenda'.

In the coming weeks, fans will be expecting more details from Davido on the album tracklist and guest stars. Earlier in the year, Davido revealed that his next album would focus on uplifting and celebrating Nigerian and African music. This suggests that fans can expect more records that will cater to the home front.