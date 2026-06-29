Cossy Ojiakor is among the many Lagos residents left stranded and displaced after a heavy downpour on Sunday, June 30th

Cossy Ojiakor is among the many Lagos residents left stranded and displaced after a heavy downpour on Sunday, June 30th

Actress Cossy Ojiakor shares video of her flooded home as heavy rainfall affects residence across the city

Nollywood actress Cossy Ojiakor is currently homeless and stranded after heavy rainfall disrupted vehicular movement across Lagos on Sunday, June 30th.

Nollywood actress Cossy Ojiakor is among the many Lagos residents left stranded and displaced after a heavy downpour on Sunday, June 30th, which severely flooded her home and several major roads across the state.

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Ojiakor shared videos showing her submerged apartment, revealing that neighbours had to help stack her damaged furniture on top of her car and that her area's electricity transformer was disconnected due to the rising waters.

The incident follows a pattern of severe seasonal flooding in Lagos, sparking renewed public criticism of the state government's infrastructure preparedness, though officials maintain the flooding is driven by natural factors.

The rain, which began in the Ajah area in the morning, left many roads waterlogged, causing traffic congestion and stranding several motorists.

In some local governments, such as Gbagada, floodwaters disrupted traffic, with several vehicles developing faults after driving through the submerged roads and several vehicles were seen stranded in the floodwaters, forcing motorists to stop and inspect their vehicles for possible damage.

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Among those affected by the rain is Ojiakor, who shared videos from her apartment, which was submerged. According to the actress, her neighbours had helped her pack her belongings on top of her car.

Sharing the video, she wrote: “I had ankle hardware removal surgery last month … I dreaded the floods . My neighbors helped me a lot . But now am healed and I no longer use clutches . Had to pack spoilt furnitures ontop of my car.”

In another post, she added: “This is my first Flood experience in years. Water has never entered my home. If the canal was not removed, water would not enter my home. Now I don’t like the sound of Calabar Express Road… ohhh our transformer is flooded … so it’s lights was disconnected.”

The latest flooding comes nearly a year after the Lagos State Government apologised to residents and commuters over widespread flooding triggered by heavy rainfall across different parts of the state in July 2025.

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The downpour at the time affected communities including Eredo, Bojije, Epe, Sangotedo, Ibeju-Lekki, Awoyaya, Labora and Abijo, as well as Iyana-Oworo, Agege, Ijegun-Isheri, Osun and Gbagada.

The floods disrupted vehicular traffic and led to the collapse of a two-storey building in the state's Mushin area.

Following the incident, some residents criticised the state government, accusing it of failing to adequately prepare for flooding despite Lagos being a coastal city.