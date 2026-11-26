Ronaldo would have had shorter career without Messi — Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes Cristiano Ronaldo’s extraordinary career longevity was fuelled by his rivalry with Lionel Messi.

The former Manchester City boss insists both superstars would have faded earlier without the other as constant motivation.

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Speaking to former Brazil striker Romário on Romário TV, the Manchester City manager reflected on the defining duel of the modern era.

Guardiola, who coached Messi at Barcelona while regularly facing Ronaldo’s Real Madrid, said the pair pushed each other to maintain elite standards for far longer than most players manage.

“I think the two of them helped each other a great deal. If Messi hadn’t had Cristiano, or if Cristiano hadn’t had Messi, their careers would likely have been shorter,” Guardiola said.

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Guardiola and Messi at Barcelona | Imago

Ronaldo Portuguese legend || Imago

“But they had each other in their rearview mirrors, watching what the other was doing made them think: ‘I want to be better than him, I want to win more than him.’”

Guardiola also praised Ronaldo’s competitive edge, calling him “another competitive animal, someone who cares about nothing else than winning and proving himself” and “an extraordinary goalscorer” with both feet and his head.

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Ronaldo, 41, retired from international football as Portugal's leading men's international goalscorer with 146 goals in 234 games. He was recently also awarded the Ballon d'Or of All-Time.

Ronaldo also recently scored his 987th career goal, bringing him closer to his target of 1000 goals.