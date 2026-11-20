FIFA boss Gianni Infantino is in Nigeria andnhas visited two cities.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has embarked on a multi-city tour of Nigeria to evaluate grassroots development projects, inspecting major sporting infrastructure in Delta State and the Federal Capital Territory.

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The 56-year-old administrator arrived in the West African nation today, November 20, assessing facilities designed to elevate the country's youth development pathways and hosting capabilities.

N30 billion stadium reconstruction

Infantino began his itinerary in Delta State; he landed in Osubi before proceeding to the Warri City Stadium to review the extensive renovations ahead of its planned commissioning on Saturday, November 21.

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The Delta State Government bankrolled the comprehensive remodelling project at an estimated cost of N30 billion, which converts to approximately $22.2 million.

State authorities previously terminated a rehabilitation contract for the venue in May 2024 due to contractor non-performance; they subsequently appointed Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited in March 2025 to resurrect the initiative.

It was a pleasure to welcome the President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, to Osubi this morning. We thereafter proceeded to the Warri Stadium, where we inspected the facility to assess its readiness against international standards. The transformation is extensive, and our commitment remains to deliver world-class sporting infrastructure that will position Delta State to compete on the global stage and emerge as a hub for sporting excellence. In the words of the FIFA President, Gianni Infantino: “This is fantastic!” — Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori (@RtHonSheriff) November 20, 2026

The upgraded arena now features a hybrid-grass pitch, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a nine-lane track, and a seating capacity approaching 20,000.

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori hosted the delegation, utilising social media platform X to outline his administration's vision for the upgraded complex.

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"It was a pleasure to welcome the President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, to Osubi this morning; we thereafter proceeded to the Warri Stadium, where we inspected the facility to assess its readiness against international standards," Oborevwori stated.

"The transformation is extensive, and our commitment remains to deliver world-class sporting infrastructure that will position Delta State to compete on the global stage and emerge as a hub for sporting excellence."

Infantino delivered a succinct endorsement of the reconstructed venue, declaring, "This is fantastic!"

Abuja technical centre and hostel

Following his engagements in the Niger Delta, Infantino transitioned to Abuja to inspect the ongoing FIFA Forward technical centre at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

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The $4.88 million developmental hub features a 68-room players' hostel, dedicated training pitches, and spectator terraces capable of accommodating 1,838 supporters.

The world football governing body is financing the project in partnership with the Nigeria Football Federation to provide a centralised incubator for youth talent.