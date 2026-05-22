Oyo police deny reports of rescued abducted students, teachers as search operation continues

The Oyo State Police Command has officially debunked viral reports of a successful rescue, stating that security forces are still working "around the clock" to free the abducted victims in Orire LGA.

The Oyo State Police Command has officially debunked viral reports of a successful rescue, stating that security forces are still working "around the clock" to free the abducted victims in Orire LGA.

The Oyo State Police Command has denied reports that abducted students and teachers in Orire LGA were rescued, saying security operations are still ongoing.

The Oyo State Police Command said abducted students, pupils, and teachers in Orire LGA have not been released.

Police spokesperson Ayanlade Olayinka described reports of their rescue as false and misleading.

Security agencies are continuing joint operations to rescue the victims and arrest those responsible for the kidnapping.

The police warned Nigerians against spreading fake news, saying misinformation could create panic and affect rescue efforts.

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The Oyo State Police Command has dismissed reports claiming that students, pupils, and teachers abducted in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State have been rescued.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the command said the victims are still in captivity while security agencies continue rescue operations.

Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka

According to the police, reports circulating online that the abducted victims had regained freedom are false and misleading.

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“The Oyo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the abducted students, pupils, and teachers in Orire Local Government Area are yet to be released, as intensive efforts by security agencies continue to ensure their safe rescue and the arrest of those responsible for the criminal act,” the statement read.

The command urged residents and social media users to avoid spreading unverified information, warning that fake news could affect ongoing security operations.

“The Command hereby debunks the rumour currently circulating that the victims have been rescued. Members of the public are urged to remain calm, support the ongoing efforts of the joint security team, and verify every piece of information before sharing it,” the police stated.

The police also warned that misinformation creates panic and could divert attention and resources needed for the rescue mission.

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Tactical units and intelligence platforms have been deployed to the Lake Chad-linked forest corridors where the kidnappers are believed to be hiding.

“The spread of fake news and misinformation only creates unnecessary panic, heightens tension, and diverts limited security resources that are critically needed for the ongoing operations,” the statement added.

The command assured residents that verified information would be released as developments unfold and advised members of the public to contact the police control room or the spokesperson for accurate updates.