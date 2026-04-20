FG rejects claims of missing ₦15.6 trillion spending as World Bank report sparks controversy

Federal Government dismisses claims of hidden spending in Nigeria after World Bank report, saying revenue deductions are legal and properly accounted for.

FG denies claims of hidden spending or revenue diversion

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Controversy triggered by World Bank Nigeria Development Update report

Government says deductions are legal FAAC allocations and statutory payments

Debate highlights confusion over technical economic data interpretation

The Federal Government has dismissed allegations of hidden spending and revenue diversion involving about ₦15.6 trillion following interpretations of a recent World Bank report on Nigeria’s economy, insisting that claims circulating in parts of the media are misleading and based on a misunderstanding of fiscal data.

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Taiwo Oyedele, Minister of State for Finance

The clarification comes after Nigeria’s latest Development Update report triggered public debate over how government revenue is managed and shared through the Federation Account.

According to the report, some commentators suggested that Nigeria may be experiencing “missing funds” or “hidden deductions” in public finances. However, the Federal Government strongly disagreed with that interpretation.

In a response issued by the Federal Ministry of Finance, officials said the claims were incorrect and did not reflect how the country’s revenue allocation system works.

The ministry explained that deductions from federation revenue are part of legal and statutory processes, not evidence of diversion or fraud. These include transfers to government agencies, debt-related obligations, cost of revenue collection, and refunds to ministries, departments, and agencies.

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world bank

Officials stressed that these deductions are processed through the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), which distributes revenue among the federal, state, and local governments.

They argued that misinterpreting these figures creates a false impression that public funds are missing, when in reality, they are accounted for within Nigeria’s financial framework.

The government also maintained that ongoing fiscal reforms are aimed at improving transparency, strengthening accountability, and increasing non-oil revenue generation.

However, the World Bank report itself is widely used as a policy reference document and typically includes detailed data on revenue flows, spending patterns, and structural economic challenges.

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The Federal Government insists that while Nigeria continues to face economic pressures, the narrative of “hidden spending” is inaccurate and does not reflect the reality of budget execution and revenue allocation.