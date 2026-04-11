Federal Government to withdraw passports from Nigerians who renounce citizenship

Nigerians whose requests to renounce citizenship have been formally accepted by the President

Nigerians whose requests to renounce citizenship have been formally accepted by the President

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo orders the Nigeria Immigration Service to withdraw and deactivate passports of Nigerians who renounce citizenship, amid concerns over rising passport fees.

Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has instructed the Nigeria Immigration Service to promptly collect and deactivate the passports of individuals who have officially given up their Nigerian citizenship.

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This instruction, shared in a statement released on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Alao Babatunde, applies to Nigerians whose requests to renounce citizenship have been formally accepted by the President.

Tunji-Ojo explained that the ministry, which is responsible for upholding the integrity of citizenship, bases this directive on Sections 29(1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Nigeria's Minister of Interior

The statement quoted the constitutional provision as stating: “(1)Any citizen of Nigeria of full age who wishes to renounce his Nigerian citizenship shall make a declaration in the prescribed manner for the renunciation.

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READ ALSO: Can a Nigerian have 3 citizenships?

“(2)The President shall cause the declaration made under subsection (1) of this section to be registered, and upon such registration, the person who made the declaration shall cease to be a citizen of Nigeria.”

The minister explained that, as per the statement, once someone is no longer a citizen of Nigeria, they lose the right to possess any official Nigerian document, like a passport.

Nigerian international passport issued by the Nigeria Immigration Service, as the Federal Government moves to withdraw passports from individuals who formally renounce Nigerian citizenship.

He also called this action a natural part of the ongoing passport and visa reforms the ministry has been working on over the past few years.

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The minister added that the latest instruction was specifically designed to fix a problem that let people who had officially given up their citizenship to continue using Nigerian passports to travel.

“We will continue to strengthen systems that secure Nigeria’s borders, prevent identity fraud, preserve the sanctity of Nigerian citizenship, and facilitate legitimate travel while preventing unauthorised or ineligible access,” Tunji-Ojo said.

The headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service in Abuja, responsible for issuing passports, managing border security, and implementing citizenship and travel policies across Nigeria.

On the other hand, Nigerians are complaining of how the increase in passport fees threatens their freedom of movement.

Back in September 2024, the Nigerian government decided to bump up the cost of getting a passport. If you wanted the five-year version, the price went up from 35,000 Naira (around $23) to 50,000 Naira ($33). And for the ten-year passport, it jumped from 70,000 Naira (roughly $46) all the way to 100,000 Naira ($66).

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But it didn't stop there. By September 2025, they doubled the fees again – making the five-year passport 100,000 Naira (about $66) and the ten-year one 200,000 Naira ($133). Considering how tough the economy is right now, this overall increase of 185% is really putting a strain on people. It's making it much harder for citizens to travel internationally.

Think about this: Nigeria's inflation has been hovering above 30% for the last 20 months, while the national minimum wage is just 70,000 Naira. A passport is such an important thing – it's your key to studying abroad, doing international business, and grabbing professional opportunities. But with these prices, it's becoming way too expensive for many aspiring Nigerians.

To help ease the burden of these price hikes, the Nigerian government really should consider a tiered pricing system – maybe different prices based on how long you need the passport or your income. And digitizing the whole application process could also make things smoother and more accessible.

The current flat fee fails to account for the vast income disparities within the Nigerian population. The cost of a 64-page passport, now $133, is nearly triple the national minimum wage. Such a barrier restricts the freedom of movement and stifles the needed economic engagement and international exposure that spur development. This barrier also contradicts the principles of a free market and economic empowerment.

A flexible, income-sensitive passport pricing model is necessary to ensure equity. This system would offer reduced rates for students, low-income earners, and first-time applicants. Verification could occur through existing databases, such as the Bank Verification Number (BVN) for income assessment, or student identity cards issued by accredited institutions. Standard rates would remain for corporate applicants and frequent travelers.