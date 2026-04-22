Kenyan youths flood streets to protest fuel price surge and high cost-of-living crisis

Young Kenyans return to the streets protesting soaring fuel prices and rising living costs, as economic pressure fuels fresh unrest across Nairobi and other cities.

Youth-led protests have erupted across Kenya over rising fuel prices

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Demonstrations were reported in Nairobi and other towns

Petrol prices have hit record highs, driving up transport and food costs

Protesters blame government policies, taxation, and economic mismanagement

Young Kenyans have once again taken to the streets in fresh protests, as rising fuel prices continue to squeeze households and push the cost of living beyond reach for many.

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Demonstrations broke out in parts of Nairobi and spread to smaller towns, with mostly young people leading the charge. The protests, coordinated largely through social media under hashtags like #RejectFuelPrices, reflect growing frustration over what many describe as an economic system that is no longer working for ordinary citizens.

Kenyan youths hits the streets again protesting the recent spike in fuel price and cost of living. pic.twitter.com/i5UcbP0wue — Trending Explained (@TrendingEx) April 22, 2026

At the heart of the unrest is a sharp increase in pump prices, with petrol now selling at record highs in the country. The hike has triggered a ripple effect across the economy; transport fares have surged, food prices have climbed, and basic goods are becoming increasingly unaffordable.

“We can’t survive like this,” one protester said, echoing a sentiment widely shared among demonstrators who say their incomes have remained stagnant while expenses continue to rise.

In several areas, protesters blocked major roads and lit bonfires, disrupting traffic and forcing businesses to shut down temporarily. The demonstrations remained largely youth-driven, highlighting a growing wave of civic engagement among Kenya’s younger population, many of whom are grappling with unemployment and economic uncertainty.

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kenyan protesters

Police were deployed to disperse crowds in some locations, leading to tense standoffs. Authorities warned that unapproved gatherings could be deemed unlawful, while urging demonstrators to maintain peace. Despite this, protests persisted in multiple locations, signaling the depth of public anger.

The government has previously defended fuel pricing, pointing to global market pressures and supply challenges. However, many citizens argue that local policy decisions, taxation, and perceived mismanagement are worsening the burden on already struggling households.

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