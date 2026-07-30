The Federal Government is proposing a housing scheme that could let traders, artisans and other informal workers contribute from ₦5,000 monthly toward owning a home through the proposed NHFA.

The Federal Government is proposing a housing scheme that could let traders, artisans and other informal workers contribute from ₦5,000 monthly toward owning a home through the proposed NHFA.

FG’s proposed ₦5,000 housing contribution: Who may qualify and what must happen before applications open

The Federal Government is proposing a housing scheme that could let traders, artisans and other informal workers contribute from ₦5,000 monthly toward owning a home through the proposed NHFA.

The Federal Government is proposing a new housing finance scheme that could allow traders, artisans and other informal-sector workers to contribute from ₦5,000 monthly toward homeownership through a proposed National Housing Finance Authority (NHFA).

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The scheme has not started. No application portal, registration process or deadline has been officially announced, and the proposal must complete the legislative process before it can be implemented.

Here's what is currently known about who may qualify, how the proposed contributions could work, what consumer protections are expected, and what must happen before Nigerians can apply.

The Federal Government is considering a new housing finance system that could allow millions of traders, artisans, transport workers, farmers and other Nigerians in the informal sector to save as little as ₦5,000 monthly toward owning a home.

According to NAN, Housing Minister Mustapha Darma announced the proposal on Tuesday at a workshop in Abuja.

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However, the scheme has not started. It remains a proposal that must go through legislative and administrative processes before anyone can register, contribute or apply for housing under it.

What exactly is being proposed?

FG’s proposed ₦5,000 housing contribution seeks to widen access to affordable housing finance.

The proposal seeks to establish a National Housing Finance Authority (NHFA) to widen access to affordable housing finance, particularly for Nigerians outside formal employment.

Unlike the existing National Housing Fund (NHF), which mainly serves salaried workers who contribute a percentage of their income, the proposed framework is designed to accommodate people with irregular earnings.

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The proposal suggests that contributors in the informal economy could make voluntary monthly savings from about ₦5,000, building a housing savings record that may later qualify them for housing finance.

However, the amount, contribution rules and operational details will only become binding if the bill becomes law and implementing regulations are issued.

Who could qualify if the proposal becomes law?

FG’s proposed ₦5,000 housing contribution seeks to include Nigerians like traders, artisan, who are typically excluded from conventional mortgage systems.

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Based on the proposal, likely beneficiaries include:

Traders

Artisans

Farmers

Market women

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Commercial drivers

Ride-hailing drivers

Small business owners

Self-employed professionals

Other informal-sector workers

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The objective is to include Nigerians who are typically excluded from conventional mortgage systems because they lack formal salary structures or employer-backed housing deductions.

Final eligibility conditions have not yet been officially released.

Is this replacing the National Housing Fund?

No.

The proposal is different from the existing National Housing Fund (NHF) managed by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

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Currently:

Formal-sector employees contribute 2.5% of their monthly income to the NHF.

Self-employed Nigerians can also join voluntarily.

Eligible contributors may apply for government-backed mortgage loans after meeting NHF conditions.

The proposed NHFA would complement, not automatically replace, the existing system by creating a framework specifically aimed at Nigerians in the informal economy.

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Has the Federal Mortgage Bank confirmed the proposal?

Shehu Osidi, Managing Director of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) [NAN]

Yes. The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) has acknowledged ongoing housing finance reforms, but it has not announced that the ₦5,000 scheme is operational.

The bank continues to direct Nigerians to its existing NHF products, mortgage loans, rent-to-own programme and refund services through its official platform.

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There is currently no official NHFA registration portal on the FMBN website.

What benefits could contributors receive?

The proposal aims to help contributors eventually access affordable housing finance.

However, several important details have not yet been officially published, including:

The exact mortgage formula;

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How much contributors can borrow;

The minimum contribution period;

interest rates;

repayment duration;

property price limits.

Refunds or withdrawal

Those details would normally be contained in regulations issued after the legislation is enacted.

Until then, any figures circulating online should be treated cautiously.

Can Nigerians apply now?

No.

At the time of writing:

No application portal has been launched.

No registration exercise has begun.

No official deadline has been announced.

No authorised collection agents have been named.

Anyone requesting payment to “reserve a slot” should be treated with caution.

What must happen before applications open?

Several steps still need to occur before Nigerians can legitimately join the scheme:

The proposal must complete the legislative process.

Any approved law must receive presidential assent.

Implementing regulations must be issued.

The government must announce operational guidelines.

An official registration platform must be launched.

The Federal Mortgage Bank or another designated agency must publish application procedures.

Until these steps are completed, the scheme remains a proposal.

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Why this proposal matters

Nigeria’s housing deficit remains one of the country’s biggest development challenges, with millions of households unable to afford mortgage financing or outright home purchases.

For many traders, artisans and self-employed Nigerians, irregular income has made traditional mortgage qualification difficult.

The proposed National Housing Finance Authority is intended to bridge that gap by allowing smaller, voluntary monthly contributions that could eventually support access to affordable housing finance.

But for now, Nigerians should remember one key fact: The ₦5,000 housing contribution is still a proposal, not an active government scheme.