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Femi Adebayo's ex-wife denies viral claims Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele ruined her marriage

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 10:57 - 30 July 2026
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Omotayo Sanusi alongside estranged husband, Femi Adebayo
Femi Adebayo's estranged wife, Omotayo Sanusi, has denied viral claims that Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele played a role in the collapse of her marriage.
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  • Omotayo Sanusi says claims linking Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele to her marriage breakdown are false.

  • She denied ever confronting anyone on the set of Jagun Jagun Part 2.

  • Neither Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele nor Femi Adebayo has responded publicly.

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Omotayo Sanusi, popularly known as Iyan Aladuke and the estranged wife of Nollywood actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo, has publicly denied allegations that actresses Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele played any role in the collapse of her marriage, describing the circulating claims as entirely false.

Sanusi said she was compelled to speak after a video by social media personality Mama Esabod went viral, reviving allegations she described as having no basis in truth.

Femi Adebayo and Omotayo Sanusi when they were still together
Femi Adebayo and Omotayo Sanusi when they were still together

"I have deliberately chosen not to publicly respond to the many false stories and allegations surrounding my marriage. However, because these narratives continue to spread and are being presented as facts, I believe it is necessary to address one of them," she wrote in a statement shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

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The allegations, which had been circulating online before Mama Esabod's video brought them back into focus, claimed that Toyin Abraham informed Sanusi that Femi Adebayo and Funke Akindele were romantically involved during the production of Jagun Jagun Part 2.

According to the claims, Sanusi subsequently stormed the movie set and publicly confronted Akindele, an incident the blogger alleged contributed directly to the breakdown of her marriage.

The allegations went further, suggesting that Akindele later used her influence to turn Nollywood producers against Toyin Abraham after discovering that Abraham had instigated the confrontation. This detail was also linked to widespread speculation about why Akindele appeared to ignore Abraham's greeting at Iyabo Ojo's movie premiere in April, an incident that itself generated significant online reaction at the time.

Statement shared by Omotayo Sanusi on Instagram
Statement shared by Omotayo Sanusi on Instagram

Sanusi rejected all the allegations directly. On the claim that Toyin Abraham triggered the confrontation, she said it was completely fabricated, adding that no such incident took place on any movie set involving her.

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"The allegation that actress Toyin Abraham was responsible for the problems in my marriage by allegedly informing me that another actress was with my then-partner on a movie set is completely false. For the record, I never confronted, attacked, assaulted, or harassed any woman or man at any movie location," she said.

She pointed out that she was present throughout the Jagun Jagun Part 2 production from start to finish, overseeing the welfare of over 500 cast and crew members alongside her team for more than a month, and challenged the idea that a public confrontation of that scale could have occurred without a single witness.

On allegations that she made claims about Funke Akindele, she was equally direct, dismissing them as lies and calling on anyone making the allegation to produce evidence.

Statement shared by Omotayo Sanusi on Instagram
Statement shared by Omotayo Sanusi on Instagram

"You are still gullible enough to believe I said that. Let her provide evidence that I ever said those words. Until then, don't present allegations as facts," she said.

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She also challenged anyone who genuinely believed they had been assaulted or harassed by her to come forward publicly.

Sanusi and Femi Adebayo married in October 2016 in a private ceremony in Ilorin. The couple have one child together, adding to Adebayo's three children from a previous marriage. Their separation became public in early 2025, with fans noting that the couple had stopped appearing together online and had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Neither Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele, nor Femi Adebayo had publicly responded to the allegations or to Sanusi's statement at the time of writing.

READ NEXT: Nollywood actress cries out for help over brother's seven-year battle with mental illness

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