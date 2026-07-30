The widow's father-in-law was arrested after the viral video

The widow's father-in-law was arrested after the viral video

Father-in-law arrested for locking widow out of her late husband's home days after his death

A Lagos man accused of locking his widowed daughter-in-law out of her late husband's home days after his death has been arrested following a viral video.

A Lagos father-in-law has been arrested after a viral video showed him locking a widow out of her late husband's home.

The widow alleged threats, assault and intimidation following her husband's death on July 20.

The DSVA confirmed the suspect is in custody while police continue their investigation.

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A man accused of locking a 28-year-old widow out of her late husband's property in Ikorodu, Lagos, just days after his death, has been arrested, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency has confirmed.

The arrest follows a viral video shared by activist Harrison Gwamnishu on his X account, which showed the man, identified as the widow's father-in-law, padlocking the gate of the property, preventing her from accessing the house.

The couple during their wedding

"Standing with young widow Tosin. This man here is Tosin's father-in-law. See him padlocking the gate, locking Tosin outside," Gwamnishu wrote alongside the footage.

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The DSVA said it was alerted on Tuesday after the video circulated widely and immediately established contact with the widow, identified only as Tosin.

According to the agency, Tosin alleged that she had been subjected to threats to her life, physical assault and intimidation following the death of her husband on July 20, 2026. She also informed the agency that she had already reported the matter to the Owutu Police Division.

"Preliminary feedback from the police confirms that the alleged perpetrator has been arrested and is currently in custody, while investigations continue," the DSVA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Standing with young widow TOSIN. This man is here is Tosin Father inlaw. See him padlocking the gate, locking Tosin outside. He has his own house.



They are after properties and forgetting there are two children left behind.



Tosin is now being threatened for going public. While… pic.twitter.com/8ZTRKG0jXH — Harrison Gwamnishu (@HarrisonBbi18) July 28, 2026

According to Gwamnishu, Tosin's husband died eight days before the video was recorded, after which members of his family moved into the deceased's residence at No. 8 Jumofak, Igbo Oluwo Estate, Koya Adeniran, Ikorodu.

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The activist alleged that Tosin's father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and his wife ordered the widow to move all her personal belongings and those of her two young sons into a single room in the house.

He further claimed that some of the deceased's belongings had already been shared among family members, while plans were underway to sell his car.

READ ALSO: Bus conductor to receive 10 strokes of cane for slapping passenger twice over transport fare

Following the arrest, Gwamnishu called on authorities to go further, demanding that the in-laws vacate the property entirely so Tosin could mourn her husband in peace.

"Our client is the legally married wife of the deceased and has lawful rights over her late husband's estate. Any property illegally sold or taken by the father-in-law or any other person will be pursued and recovered through the law," he wrote.

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